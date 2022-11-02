Chi-Hi Equestrian Team takes home ninth consecutive state champion title

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls High School Equestrian Team took home its ninth consecutive state championship title recently.

The state finals competition for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (WIHA) was held in the New Holland Pavilions at Alliant Energy Center in Madison from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Qualifying teams from schools around the state competed in 19 events over two-and-a-half days. 42 teams in four divisions worked for the top spots.

"Working hard to compete as a team for their school at a state level is a valuable learning experience for these students. Often equestrian sports are individual endeavors. The team structure provides a perfect opportunity for riders to experience working together for a shared goal.” said Cara Schueller, WIHA Board president and coach of the Chippewa Falls team.

Events started on Friday, Oct. 28 with riders competing in Trail, In-Hand Trail, and Ranch riding. Saturday morning events began with Showmanship followed by riding events in Saddle Seat, Hunt Seat, and Western disciplines. Rounding out Saturday was the Western Reining class.

Sunday started with Obstacle Driving and the team Mascot footrace before the excitement of the speed events including Barrels, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Key Race. The last event of the day was the two-person relay event where horse and rider hand off a baton to another pair, making the exchange in a limited space.

Chi-Hi competes in Division A, made up of teams with 11 to 14 riders. They took first place in Ranch Riding, Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Showmanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack, Western Reining, Obstacle Driving, Barrels, Flag Race, and Two Person Relay. The team ended the weekend with 351 points after a tight race with second-place Plymouth with 327 points. The Eau Claire Memorial/Fall Creek co-op team came in third with 167 points.

Team spirit and sportsmanship were on display along with a demonstration of what many volunteers around the state can do to support youth.

Mike Thompson, Chippewa Falls Senior High School athletic director, said the WIHA allows students to be recognized for their efforts in something they are passionate about.

“Just like anything else, hard work, commitment, and persistence will get you places. Our school and community is proud of the Chippewa Falls Equestrian Team as they represent our community at the state competition,” Thompson said.