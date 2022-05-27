Chi-Hi hosts 2022 graduation parade

Chippewa Falls Senior High School held their class of 2022 graduation parade on Friday, May 27. The procession consisting of over 300 graduating senior vehicles began at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, ran through downtown Chippewa Falls and ended with a ceremony at Chi-Hi.

This is the third year in a row that Chi-Hi has hosted the parade, which began in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the school to shift their graduation ceremony plans. The parade was attended by hundreds of individuals who lined the few miles of parade route.

"This is wonderful new tradition for these kids," parade attendee Mary Krueger said. "I'm glad they still did it even though the pandemic is winding down, because it is a wonderful day out and they seem to be having a blast."

The Chi-Hi class of 2022 decked out their vehicles with decorations, lights, music and other adornments to celebrate their right of passage.

