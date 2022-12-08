Chi-Hi student organization helps local foster care

In order to help Chippewa County Foster Care, the Future Business Leaders of America at Chippewa Falls High School are in the midst of their second annual donation drive. After a resounding success last year, the group of 98 students elected to repeat the fundraising project this year.

The donation drive is a hefty undertaking that requires the students to collect items that will go to foster families. Donations can be made at numerous Chi-Hi home athletic events and multiple locations across Chippewa Falls and Wissota.

Marleana LeMay, a Chi-Hi business and marketing educator and the FBLA adviser, said this event first launched in 2021 when her students were looking for a community service project to make a difference in the lives of locals.

LeMay asked her students what they thought would be most impactful as a service project. They decided to focus on a way to help those in foster care.

“Foster care has been a large impact in one of my students’ lives,” LeMay said. “And they're like, ‘You know, we have a ton of students in foster care right now. They don't have placements, they're not getting the things they need. Let's reach out to Chippewa County and see how we could help out the foster care program.’”

After talking with Chippewa County Foster Care, the FBLA students decided to do a donation drive to gather items that would be useful to those kids who are in the system.

“Last year, the students really enjoyed it. And we actually learned more of the impact through it than we ever thought. We collect items at sporting events, and one of the teams from River Falls brought us a letter with a donation. They brought us a picture telling us how impactful it was because they had just completed the adoption of their foster children,” LeMay said.

Word of the Chi-Hi donation drive spread across the region, LeMay said, and people from all over the area began to contribute.

“We started with the goal to help our community, and then suddenly we also saw the huge impact it had on others,” she said. “Then we had all these other districts and communities helping support it also. So we're like this is definitely something we want to continue to do.”

The 2022 drive has already begun and runs through Dec. 13.

The donated items will go into the foster care holiday baskets for foster families.

This work fits into the focus of FBLA, LeMay said.

“FBLA’s overall goal is just to develop our students into leaders who can work in business and industry and also give back to our community,” she said. “We focus on three pillars. We focus on the education of our members. We focus on our partnerships and learning through our businesses. And we focus on our community service and giving back to our community.”

Throughout the year, FBLA hosts between 50 and 60 different activities and events that work within those three pillars, including the donation drive happening now.

The foster care donation drive is all systems go for the time being, and LeMay said she couldn’t be more appreciative of all the support her FBLA students give and receive for this project.

“The community is a huge support here. So they actually donate to us different prizes and items that we can use as raffles for the people that donate to the foster care drive. We use the raffle as an incentive,” she said. “But community members, they also donate items to help out with the drive. We couldn’t do it without their help.”

Where to donate

At Chi-Hi home sporting events through Dec. 13

Boys JV and varsity hockey, Dec. 8.

Boys JV3, JV2, JV and varsity basketball, Dec. 9.

Girls varsity gymnastics, Dec. 10.

Boys JV2, JV and varsity basketball, Dec. 12.

Girls JV and varsity hockey and girls JV2, JV and varsity basketball, Dec. 13.

In Chippewa Falls

Mason’s Retail Store.

The Heyde Center.

Jacobson’s Ace (downtown Chippewa Falls or Wissota).

CF Hockey Ice Arena.

Donation items requested (note: everything must be new)

Diapers.

Shampoo/conditioner.

Body wash.

Sneakers (adult sizes).

Sweatshirts/pants (teen sizes).

T-shirts (teen sizes).

Underwear (size 2 through adult).

Stuffed animals.

Games/toys/puzzles/fidgets.

Coloring books/pencils.

Nail polish/hair ties/scrunchies.

Any other gift items (all ages).