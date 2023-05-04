Mike’s Star Market in Eau Claire issued a voluntary Class I recall May 4 for packaged poultry products sold online and at retail stores, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The USDA issues a Class I recall when there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Products were sold from Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry online store and retail store near Chippewa Falls and possibly at other retail locations in the area, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection press release.

“The smoked turkey breast and whole cut-up chicken products may carry an Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry label in addition to the Mike’s Star Market label,” the release said.

Affected products

Smoked turkey breasts, wing paddles and drumsticks, sold in vacuum-sealed bags carrying a use-by date of 10/8/23

Ground turkey, sold in 1-lb. packages, carrying a use by date of 5/3/24

Whole cut-up chicken (wings, thighs, bone-in breasts, quartered chicken legs, backs and necks, and drumsticks) with a use-by date on or before 2/7/24

The product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 787.

“We are asking that if you have any of the listed products that you discard it,” said Mike Maier, owner of Mike’s Star Market.

Amanda's Eggs and Poultry did not immediately return a message left for comment.

Maier said the poultry was processed by Mike’s Star Market under the assumption it was inspected. It was handled as though it was inspected, but the business later found out it was not slaughtered in an inspected facility.

“None of these products have been sold by, at, or to any benefit of Mike’s Star Market. All processed poultry was sold through Amanda’s Eggs and Pasture Poultry, LLC,” he said in a press statement.

Mike’s Star Market was notified of the issue when the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection State Inspector “was doing their due diligence and noticed a discrepancy at Amanda’s Eggs and Pasture Poultry facilities,” Maier said.

Mike’s Star Market is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture to develop and implement new industry standards for procedures to prevent this issue from happening to any meat processing facility in the state of Wisconsin in the future, Maier said.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor, said the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

USDA recall classifications

Class I: This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II: This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III: This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on USDA’s website at fsis.usda.gov.