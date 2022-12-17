Chief Douglas talks about three decades on the job in Chippewa Falls

Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, was first hired by the department in 1990. Now, more than 32 years later, he’s getting ready to retire.

Douglas, 52, will retire at the beginning of 2023, with his final day of work slated for Jan. 6. Battalion Chief Jason Thom will step up to become Douglas’ replacement.

Douglas said he didn’t grow up wanting to be a firefighter or EMT but a difficult experience in the late 1980s put him on course to become both.

He and another person, who is currently employed by Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, were spending some time in northern Chippewa County and came across a tragic accident scene.

“We happened to be driving down the road and we came across a horrible accident scene where there was one person who was unfortunately deceased and another one was critically injured,” he said. “Myself and him sat in the ditch with this person who was injured for about 15 to 20 minutes while we were awaiting an ambulance to arrive because we were very remote.”

Douglas said the situation made him feel helpless.

“I almost felt out of control,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do to help and that kind of started the wheels in motion. You know, he and I talked about that for a long time afterward. And then a family friend of my parents happened to be a firefighter here in Chippewa and said one day when we were on a fishing trip, ‘so you ever thought about becoming a firefighter EMT?’ And it was like a light went off in my head.”

Douglas started out as a reserve firefighter. Training was different in those days. The process to become a full-time firefighter or EMT was much lengthier, Douglas said.

“They were a little bit different times where we were kind of on-the-job training. We were trained a couple of nights a month in house by firefighters who were instructors, as well as taking supplemental courses at the time through CVTC,” Douglas said. “There wasn’t necessarily the formal fire medic programs that we see nowadays through CVTC.”

Douglas worked as a reserve firefighter for a little over five years before being hired full time by the department in 1996. His job as the newest probationary firefighter was to work on an ambulance as well as be a firefighter.

Learning how to do both jobs put him in a good position to take over the department years later.

For the next 12 years, Douglas worked primarily on the medic units in town — Medic one and Medic two. He spent a lot of time at the downtown station next to City Hall.

“Working my way up, I was blessed to have supervisors and staff who believed in me and they allowed me to be kind of a field proctor, if you will, to new recruits coming in,” he said. “I like to think that I got to help do what I think all of us like to do — try to shape the future of our department and the new people coming in, give them that, maybe a nugget of knowledge or experience along the way to help them become better than what I ever was.”

Douglas became the chief in 2019 just before the pandemic hit.

“I had been here obviously for a long, long time and I had my focus on the things I was going to do and all of a sudden ‘bam,’ out of nowhere this thing called COVID hit us,” he said.

Now looking back on the last few years, Douglas describes the experience as “craziness.”

“Living in that time, it was stressful,” he said. “We were trying to keep our employees safe and trying to keep the general public safe, but there was no roadmap for what we were undertaking.”

Douglas said he couldn’t be happier with the way the elected officials in the city handled the pandemic. He felt he had their full support in a situation that changed hourly some days.

“When we decided to form a team along with the police department chief — an incident command team — we had the absolute ultimate support of our city council, of the elected officials. They believed in us. They allowed us to do our job.”

Luckily, Douglas said, the department had a great and dedicated group of employees who rolled with the punches.

“One day the guidance would say we should do this, this and this. And literally hours later, CDC would come along and change guidance on something with our ambulances or with our responses as police officers or whatever it might have been. But our employees just kept adapting with it and they did it with poise and they did it with the utmost professionalism,” he said.

Throughout 2022 Douglas and Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls police chief, spent months talking to the public and explaining the needs of the fire and police departments in the hopes that residents would pass a referendum which allows both departments to add new employees and raise pay for first responders.

Since the referendum passed Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services can fully staff a third ambulance — an important task for a growing city. The fire department will add three new positions, bringing the total to 29 firefighter EMTs.

COVID-19 showed Douglas how special the department was, he said. It made him appreciate how important first responders are to the city.

“We’re able to provide, I believe, the best care in this whole area, pre-hospital. We have people that, you know, yeah, from time to time we all get under each other’s skin and we fight like brothers and sisters used to, but to watch the team come together when things go really bad, to see COVID, to see how they acted and how they reacted to COVID — I’m proud of that,” he said. “I got to be a part of it and that was pretty cool.”

Douglas said he’s going to miss being a firefighter. He said there’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like responding to an emergency.

“I still love being a firefighter,” he said. “Just to get that chance to crawl into something and hopefully do a good job and knock the fire down and preserve people’s property and lives. I like that.

“I also got to be a part of some medical calls that I can’t obviously talk a lot about but that I responded to where we made a difference in somebody’s life. We really did so as a team. We had people in cardiac arrest, we did CPR, we used all the tools in our toolbox. And I still see some of those people walking around in town. That’s amazing.”

IN PHOTOS Fire Chief Lee Douglas Chief Douglas Douglas Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 Chippewa Falls Fire Bell Chippewa Falls ambulance Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 emblem Fire Chief Douglas Douglas 2 Douglas 3