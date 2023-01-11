Chief Jason Thom takes over as head of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS

Jason Thom started out as a volunteer firefighter 31 years ago. After the retirement of Fire Chief Lee Douglas last Friday, Thom is taking on the position of fire chief for Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Thom started the job on Monday.

He has 22 people working under him and hopes to have 28 people eventually, when the Fire/EMS roster is full.

Thom started out as a firefighter/EMT and then he was promoted to motor pump operator. From there he was promoted to Lieutenant, then Battalion Chief, and now to the role of fire chief.

In the course of his career, Thom has been in charge of EMS within the department. He’s been a fire investigator and grant writer. He’s partaken in traffic safety management training and been involved with different committees, on a variety of safety projects over the years.

“I've worked hard over the years and, and worked my way up through the ranks — done some training outside of the department,” he said. “I've been to the National Fire Academy and just been involved with the day to day operations and learning from previous fire chiefs and fire officers.”

Thom said he’s had his eyes on the chief’s position for some years. He said he always found it inspiring.

“It's a position that as a younger firefighter, or person you look at — being the fire chief and then as you work your way up through the ranks, it becomes more of a reality and you understand the position a lot more, but it needs experience. It's rewarding and challenging at the same time,” he said.

Thom said his hope is to continue providing the quality service that Chippewa Falls Fire/EMS gives to local citizens and to hold his staff to the high level of professionalism that the department has long portrayed.

“That’s not going to change. We're going to continue doing that great job that we do, and accomplishing that with the great people that we have working here,” he said.

Thom said he feels blessed to have the new responsibility of fire chief.

“I am honored. Honored and proud to be the fire chief for the city of Chippewa Falls and I look forward to the opportunities and the challenges that it's going to present as we continue to move forward.”

IN PHOTOS Fire Chief Lee Douglas Chief Douglas Douglas Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 Chippewa Falls Fire Bell Chippewa Falls ambulance Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 emblem Fire Chief Douglas Douglas 2 Douglas 3