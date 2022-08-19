Chippewa Candy Shop brings families together

The Sweeneys make sweets. Thousands of them. At their business, the Chippewa Candy Shop, something is always bubbling, being dipped, decorated, packaged or rung up at the register.

For some business owners, purpose means everything — why do they do what they do?

For the Sweeney family there is a simple answer. They want to bring people, especially families, together. Including their own.

Dan Sweeney, co-owner with his wife, Amber, said that about eight years ago, Dan was working crazy hours for Menards, trying to do his diligence as a provider, husband and father.

“I thought my goal as a husband and a father was to work hard. To bring, you know, as much money home as possible, so this family could enjoy life,” he said.

But then something happened that would forever change life for the Sweeneys. Three-year-old Weston Sweeney, who was learning to read at the time, inadvertently called his father out for not being around much.

"I said, 'What does the dog say?' Woof. 'What does the cat say?' Meow. 'What does mommy say?' I love you. 'What does daddy say?' Bye-bye." Amber recalled. "It was accurate because Dan worked very long, very, very strenuous hours. I went to Dan and told him what Weston had said, and that kind of put the nail in the idea. He needed to spend more time with the family.”

Another moment of enlightenment happened when Amber and Dan went to the Chippewa Falls Winter Parade that same month. Dan said he was sitting on the steps of the post office and saw that a building was for sale across the street.

“It was five (degrees) below zero. And 20,000 people were pouring into town for the parade,” Dan said. “I thought, ‘If we just sold hot chocolate down here for this event, we’d probably do pretty well.’ I also thought the town needed a candy place to compliment Olson’s Ice Cream and Leinenkugel. More business brings in more business, you know?”

Dan then relayed his thoughts about operating a business in downtown Chippewa Falls to Amber.

“I said, 'I want to buy that building and create a business where I can spend time with my wife and kids,'” he said. “It was scary. I’m not going to lie. To switch gears like that, purchase a huge facility. It was a big deal. But I felt like I could do it. We could do this. And do it well.”

After some convincing, Amber agreed to get on board with the idea.

“I will be honest, I fought him on it. I fought him on the whole idea for a really long time, because it was scary,” Amber said.

“It was extremely scary,” Dan said. “But I told her to trust me, and she trusted me.”

The Sweeneys ended up buying and redoing the entire building — quite a massive overhaul.

“I had a vision for the store from Day 1. But we didn't have enough money to finish all the building immediately,” Dan said. “I think one of our best choices was that we didn't overextend ourselves, you know, on capital for the investment of the shop. We risked what money we could afford to risk, and before you know it, we opened up the store.”

Amber and her husband not only bought the downtown facility to make a go of running a candy shop but kept their purpose in mind over the years. To stay connected with and available to their kids has driven their vision, Amber said.

“Granted, we put in plenty of time here, but our time is different. It can include the family. It can include the kids stopping in and being here,” Amber said. “It just looks different than working for corporate America or whatnot.”

Now, it’s all about making memories.

Of course, the sales matter. Tourists matter. But the goal was to do something where Amber, Dan and their three kids could enjoy a lifetime spent together, instead of one lived apart.

“We designed the whole shop just to have a place to make memories. You know? Memories between kids and parents, kids and grandparents. I wanted to make memories here with my son, my wife and daughters,” Dan said. “You know they come down and help here. They come by after school. This is the place where we sit for all the parades. We sit in front of the candy shop. I think for our family, a lot of our better memories are going to be related to this store, too.”