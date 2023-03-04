Use of methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug, is on the rise in Chippewa County, and the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign seeks to combat that through education and community discussion.

The program aims to inform community members about the dangers of meth and how to report meth-related incidents. It’s a Chippewa County-wide effort to combat the methamphetamine epidemic.

Since 2015, there has been a 256% increase in meth-related referrals to the district attorney, 193% increase in out-of-home placements due to meth use and a 50% increase in meth-related referrals to Child Protective Services in Chippewa County.

Chippewa County spends more on drug-related healthcare than any other Wisconsin county, said Rose Baier, Criminal Justice Services director for Chippewa County. She said the county spends $725,000 annually for meth-related issues.

“A lot of that comes from out- of-home placements and foster care placements of kids due to meth-related incidents,” Baier said.

Big jump

Baier said in 2021, the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office processed 303 meth-related cases.

“It almost seems like in 2014 and 2015 cases shot up, and we’re not exactly sure why. But in 2014, we had 82 meth-related cases processed. Now the number is 303,” Baier said.

James Luckey, investigator at Chippewa Falls Police Department, works with the West Central Drug Task Force to combat drug offenses including those related to meth.

“It is just increasing every year,” Luckey said. “I would imagine that it would be a near daily basis that we would be either seizing and/or arresting people for methamphetamine or methamphetamine related crimes.

If you go What: Take a Stand Against Meth town hall When: Wed., March 8th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School Cafeteria Wed., March 15th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School Library Wed., March 29th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cornell HS/MS School Library Wed., April 5th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bloomer Middle School Cafeteria Wed., April 19th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School Cafeteria For more information, visit www.takeastandagainstmeth.org.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department handled 74 meth-related cases in 2019, 111 in 2020 and about 200 meth-related cases in 2021.

“The supply is abundant. Obviously if it’s increasing in patrol officer contact, that means that there is a steady flow into the area,” Luckey said.

Hunting suppliers

For Luckey and his partners in the West Central Drug Task Force this means a greater emphasis on finding the larger level meth suppliers.

“What that looks like in practicality is a lot of conversation with the people who have been arrested to try and determine where the drugs are coming from, and how to best attack the problem so that we can try and mitigate the exposure for the community,” he said.

Luckey is one of the Chippewa Falls Police Investigators who attends the Take A Stand Against Meth town hall meetings. He said his goal is to increase awareness and education.

“I think that a lot of community members are just simply not aware, because they don’t necessarily see it on a day-to-day basis. You know, they might be at the gas station and see somebody that they believe is a controlled substance user. But what the problem truly is, is how all-encompassing it is,” he said. “It affects people from all walks of life, all socioeconomic classes. It’s not simply the downtrodden people that I think a lot of people would have stereotypically in their mind.”

‘Crisis mode’

Alongside the work of the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign there’s a core team, communication team, and six task force teams made up of community volunteers who work to develop action plans designed to combat the meth problem.

“We have hit crisis mode,” Baier said. “Out of those task force teams, we really wanted to approach the epidemic from all different directions. What can these entities do to help with a meth epidemic? For example, when people do go through recovery, and they are successful, they still have a hard time finding places to live or employment due to their history.”

Another component of the education initiative is creating an awareness of adverse childhood experiences and what meth-use and substance abuse does to addicts’ children.

“Almost everybody who’s involved in the criminal justice system has seen these adverse childhood experiences. So how can we, as a community, help curtail that? How can we help our youth build resiliency, whether it be through mentoring programs, or positive pro-social activities,” Baier said.

Town halls

During the Take A Stand Against Meth town hall meetings happening across the county in the next two months there will be a new youth component.

“We’re inviting the youth ages 10 and up to participate and we’re going to have breakout sessions with youth.” Baier said. “We’re also going to have a youth with lived experience who went through the foster care system and whose mother was addicted to methamphetamine talk to the kids about her experience and what helped her as she was growing up.”

The Take A Stand Against Meth campaign will host five town hall meetings across Chippewa County over the next seven weeks to combat meth-use in the region. Each event will feature education about drugs, education on adverse childhood experiences, discussion of Narcan and harm reduction, a panel answering questions, breakout sessions for youth (aged 10 and up), a Hidden in Plain Sight Room and a Crime Stoppers Overview.

Shannon Starr, works for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital as Project Director for an HRSA grant that includes Chippewa County. She said she’s been working with Baier on the Take a Stand Against Meth campaign. She’ll also be a panelist at the multiple Take a Stand Against Meth events.

“I think it’s about getting the knowledge out to the communities, answering any questions that community members have and really about what and how Chippewa is attacking the issues,” Starr said.

Starr said there are two things she’s noticed since taking on her role which includes dealing with meth-use.

“I am astounded at the numbers I see,” she said. “But also the stigma that is associated with this drug use. You should not be ashamed if you need help.”

“Chippewa County has done an excellent job of getting information out there and the things they’ve done to tackle this issue, I think, has been a real asset to the communities,” Starr said.