Chippewa County Board approves 2023 budget, boosted by federal funds

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Board approved the 2023 budget Thursday, calling for $119.7 million in spending. The measure passed 12-1, with one supervisor abstaining.

The levy — the portion of the budget generated by local taxes — climbs 1.46%, from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. The tax rate drops from $3.10 per $1,000 of valuation to $2.72 per $1,000, or a decrease of 12.2%.

The county’s overall budget climbed more than $20.26 million, from $99.41 million this year, largely due to an increase in state and federal aid.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz outlined the challenges facing the county as he compiled the budget.

“The top three challenges facing Chippewa County includes the current rate of inflation, our battle against meth and the increased mental health needs in our communities,” Scholz wrote to the board.

Scholz added: “The county has added several positions in the last few budgets to address the meth epidemic, to reduce out-of-home placements and to reduce staff turnover. The county also added more positions in an effort to reduce, and hopefully eliminate, the waiting lists for children’s long-term support and comprehensive community services. The state mandated that counties cannot have a waitlist in these programs.”

Supervisor Robert Teuteberg of Lake Hallie abstained from voting, as his wife is a county employee. Seven county supervisors — one-third of the board — didn’t attend the budget hearing.

Board member Harold “Buck” Steele, from the Holcombe area, presented the only proposed amendment to the budget. Steele wanted to shift $32,270 funded to the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation and allocate it to the tourism budget, which would double the funding level for tourism. However, his proposal was rejected on an 11-3 vote.

“The budget process is flawed,” Steele said. He was the only supervisor to vote against the budget’s final passage.

Wages are increasing 3% across the board for county employees, but the insurance rates are unchanged.

Scholz outlined 11 new or modified positions in the budget, including adding seven social workers, a counselor and a clinician to the Human Services Department, an environmental health specialist to the Public Health Department, and an administrative assistant to UW-Extension. Scholz pointed out that none of the new positions are paid for through levy dollars; they all are paid for by grants or state and federal aid.

While the overall budget increased by $20 million, Scholz said that is largely because of American Rescue Plan Act dollars being included.

“It’s not our levy going up,” Scholz said.

Scholz said the county’s half-percent sales tax led to a collection of $7.05 million in 2022. The board will use $1.73 million for property tax credits, $1.85 million for debt service and $132,890 for airport debt contribution.

That left $3.33 million, and the county decided to earmark $1.6 million on highways and bridges, $475,000 to remodel the Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management, $350,000 to replace the 911 phone system in the dispatch center, $250,000 for non-highway fleet vehicle replacement, $175,000 for roof replacement, and $135,000 for LED lighting upgrades on the courthouse campus.