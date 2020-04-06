Chippewa County continues coronavirus outreach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the coronavirus outbreak began, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman immediately set up an email for people to reach out to her office.

That email address, covid@co.chippewa.wi.us, has been shared at all of her public meetings about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Weideman said three or four people have helped manage the emails they have received. It has served as the county’s form of a call center for people to reach out on any questions they have. People are also welcome to call the public health office at 715-726-7900.

“A lot of the questions we’re getting are about the (stay-at-home) order, and what is essential and what isn’t,” she said. “It was a lot of businesses and churches. The guidance we’re really giving is for safety.”

Weideman said the electronic dialogue has allowed public health officials to remind the community, particularly the vulnerable, to remain isolated, and to get help to those who need it.

“If you have a chronic health condition, you absolutely should stay home,” she said. “If you do need help getting groceries, we absolutely want you to call our (Aging & Disability Resource Center.)”