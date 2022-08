The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 East Columbia St., for its annual picnic. This will be a “Bring-Your-Own-Picnic” event; coffee will be provided.

The regular meeting will follow; the speaker will be Dennis Brain, who will share his experiences: “How Mormonism Influenced Our Family.” The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.