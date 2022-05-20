The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 East Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. The speaker following the business meeting is Anthony Roach, whose program is titled "Trace Your Family Tree When You're Young."
Chippewa County Genealogical Society to meet
