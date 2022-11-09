 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa County Health reports first child death from COVID-19

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday the first death of a county resident under 18 years of age after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken over the death of a child in our community. Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” said Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death.”

There are many different ways people cope with grief. The health department encourages community members struggling with loss to reach out to their local school counselor, a mental health navigator, faith groups, peer support services, or counseling offices to receive additional support.

If there are barriers to accessing care, contact the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900 for assistance in connecting with services.

