Chippewa County Health reports first child death from COVID-19

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday the first death of a county resident under 18 years of age after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are heartbroken over the death of a child in our community. Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” said Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death.”
There are many different ways people cope with grief. The health department encourages community members struggling with loss to reach out to their local school counselor, a mental health navigator, faith groups, peer support services, or counseling offices to receive additional support.
If there are barriers to accessing care, contact the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900 for assistance in connecting with services.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, as part of RPN, to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will add 35 jobs.
In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asks Congress and the U.S. President to nationalize healthcare. Now it looks like that referendum may make waves in Wisconsin.
Sara Jo Schneider and Hickle, along with fellow Girl Scouts Jayna Kelley and Autumn Helgeson, were killed when a pickup truck crashed into them as the scouts cleaned up debris on the west side of Highway P at about 11 a.m. Nov. 3, 2018. All four were killed at the scene. A fifth girl was injured but later recovered. The girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls. On Wednesday, a 20-foot-tall memorial was dedicated at the crash site, honoring the three scouts and mother killed that day.
Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.
John Wagner was recently appointed to serve as president of not one, but two local hospitals. Wagner is now president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asks Congress and the U.S. President to nationalize healthcare. Now it looks like that referendum may make waves in Wisconsin.
The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.