Chippewa County man sentenced for ninth DWI offense

A Lake Hallie man has been sentenced to serve 4½ years in prison after being convicted of his ninth drunken-driving offense.

Darin A. Peterson, 55, 2487 S. Joles Parkway, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to a ninth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The sentence is concurrent to another sentence Peterson is serving; he is incarcerated at Prairie du Chien Correctional Facility, and he appeared via video for the sentencing.

Along with the prison sentence, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Peterson to five years of extended supervision. Peterson was given credit for three days already served.

Gibbs also ordered Peterson to complete 400 hours of community service and pay $2,252 in court costs and fines. Peterson’s driver’s license will be suspended for three years, and he will be required to have an ignition interlock device for one year.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer stopped the vehicle on July 4 on 120th Street, near 33rd Avenue, after the officer ran the license plate and saw that the female owner of the car had a suspended license. The officer wasn’t aware until he approached the car that a man was driving it.