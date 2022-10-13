Chippewa County moves forward on well water testing project

The Chippewa County Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management is moving forward with a well testing project on several residential wells at homes and farms across the county.

Lynda Schweikert, LCFM director, said the testing plan is designed to get more land into conservation programs. The county has allocated $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars this year for the project, and possibly $250,000 in a future year, she said.

“It’s a multi-faceted approach,” Schweikert said. “The main part is prevention on the farm side, and try to get cover crops.”

The county has done well water testing since 1986.

“The last major water test was in 2016, and it showed an increase in nitrogen,” she said. “It is why we put in this test this summer.”

Schweikert doesn’t know of any water supplies in the county having PFA contamination.

“We aren’t aware because we haven’t been testing for it,” she said.

Schweikert will present an update on its findings to the county’s Executive Committee on Tuesday.

The agency identified properties with high nitrate well test locations, and they sent 160 applications to farms that are 100 acres or more in size, according to a report submitted to the committee. They received 27 applications, but three were deemed to be ineligible, but 15 were determined to be high priority.

“We have four to six areas that are high nitrate areas,” she explained. “It’s most likely (from) runoff. The majority would be in western Chippewa County, where we have our higher permeable soils.”

The department approved 10 of the 15 high priority farms, which will be assisted until funding runs out. The remaining five were offered other cost share funds.

“The farmers we interacted with were very excited about the program, and interested in planting cover crops,” Schweikert said. “We were very pleased with the number of people willing to embrace the cover crop practice.”

The cost sharing is $70 per acre for cover crops, which will likely be winter rye, but could be winter wheat, she said. The cover crops should help improve the soil quality, she explained. The cover crops will be planted later this year.

The next step will include spot checks to ensure cover crop is emerging and growing, a soil health check, and a home well water test.

“We can come out on the farms and talk about other practices they can take,” she said.

The department also plans to use $107,000 of Department of Natural Resources dollars for cover crop funding for a targeted runoff management grant on the Yellow River and $54,000 for Little Lake Wissota. The department also is looking at funding a multi-charger variance system on the Lower Chippewa/Eau Claire/Red Cedar River, as well as a countywide soil and water resource management grant.

The report says they also want to create a producer-led watershed initiative, with a cooperative effort between the Farmers Union and the Farm Bureau, and to promote farmer-to-farmer conversations regarding environmental issues.

The Executive Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in room 302 of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.