Body-worn cameras, otherwise known as bodycams, are widely used by state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States. They are typically used by officers when performing duties that require open and direct contact with the public.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has employed body cameras for years, while the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is just rolling them out.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department has required its officers to use body cameras since March 25. In 2022, it received a donation that allowed the department to purchase 28 body cameras for its 66 sworn officers. The cameras are used by patrol officers, investigators and supervisors.

“Everybody on patrol, and I believe everyone in investigations, has a body camera issued to them individually, and then we have a couple of backup cameras for a reserve division,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said.

But it’s not just patrol officers and investigators who use these cameras.

“Then the supervisors, the sergeants in the jail each have a body camera assigned to them. Some of the top administration does not have body cameras, because the majority of our managerial duties are in the building, but the frontline staff, so all of the patrol services and investigation services and then the immediate supervisors in the jail, all have body cameras,” Hakes said.

The Chippewa County jail also has internal cameras that cover 360 degrees at the jail at all times, Hakes said.

The Sheriff’s Department keeps the camera footage for a minimum of 120 days, Hakes said. That includes accidental recordings.

“Officers really have no way of deleting the body camera footage or no way of manipulating anything. If they create an event, even if it's by accident, it'll automatically go into the cloud,” Hakes said. “And then only the administration can say, ‘Oh, well, this was an accidental’ and then flag it for deletion upon retention periods,” he said.

Hakes said the sheriff’s office keeps track of the recordings like it would any piece of evidence. That includes monitoring who viewed the recording and when.

“It'll timestamp it and it'll indicate whether or not that they've watched it,” Hakes said.

While Chippewa County is just rolling out its body cameras, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has been using them and dashboard cameras in patrol vehicles for a number of years, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has 12 body cameras available for its 26 officers and investigators. It requires all 18 officers to wear them on patrol and eight investigators and administrators wear them as needed, Kelm said. The bodycams were funded by the City of Chippewa Falls.

The retention period for video footage depends on the type of event recorded. Retention periods are described in a Department Policy Manual that is available to the public.

The police department also operates dashboard cameras in all six of its police vehicles. The dashboard cameras and body cameras connect with a specific patrol vehicle and sync to an officer’s name for any particular shift, said Lt. Ryan Douglas, who is in charge of the department’s field operations.

“They're all synced. So if you saw that little docking station on the dash, there was that piece and then a mirror, then the camera and then the screen. That little piece was the docking station,” Douglas said. “We check our cam out. That goes to that specific car. You put it on that station, and then you toggle down to your name and then it would be synced to my name for that day. So any video in that car or on that bodycam automatically syncs to my name.”

Douglas said officers are allowed to go back and watch the videos after the fact. They can revisit videos as far back as the time the recording system was put into place.

“Every officer has access to all the videos,” Douglas said. "But some of the videos can be sensitive. We told the officers, ‘Listen, if you're gonna watch a video it is for training purposes.’ It's kind of our checks and balances.”

Douglas said the department likes having the cameras. He believes they’ve done the department a lot of good, he said.

He doesn’t think the cameras are particularly hard to use.

“As far as training, they're pretty user friendly,” he said.

The hardest part of the training is learning which videos to label with what heading, Douglas said. Different types of encounters recorded between law enforcement and the public need different labels, and those recordings are retained in the camera archive system for different lengths of time depending on the type of contact between police and citizens.

Douglas said department policy is that anytime there could be the potential for law enforcement action, the cameras should be recording.

“Basically, if you get out of the car, you turn it on. That's what it comes down to, because you never know,” Douglas said. “That's basically all the officers need to learn is just have it on, know that it's on, know that it's recording, that it's public record, you know, for the vast majority of the time, and then how to label videos.”

While none of the 23 patrol vehicles used by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department are equipped with dashboard cameras, Hakes said, the department would welcome them.

“Unfortunately our budget is in a constraint. If somebody wanted to donate them, I'd love to implement them, but we just simply can't afford the money. We don't have the line items,” Hakes said. “If you can find the money tree, I would love to get them.”

