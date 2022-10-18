Chippewa County sheriff candidate Q&A

A new Chippewa County sheriff will be elected in November. Two candidates have stepped forward to run for the position. The candidates are both experienced law enforcement officers.

The Chippewa Herald sent Q&As to both Chippewa County sheriff candidates, Travis Hakes and Chris Kowalczyk. Their responses are presented below, in their own words.

TRAVIS HAKES BIO Age: 35 Town of Residence: Tilden Education: Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Current Occupation: Law Enforcement; Small business owner Party Affiliation: Republican Family: Single father

CHRIS KOWALCZYK BIO Age: 53 Town of Residence: Lafayette Education: Certified Law Enforcement, Wisconsin Current Occupation: Deputy Sheriff Investigator Party Affiliation: Democrat Family: Wife and two children

Why do you want to be sheriff?

Hakes: “As a former chief of police, I have the administrative experience to lead a team of law enforcement officers. I have advanced training in many areas of law enforcement, including open records law, evidence handling and crisis negotiations. I want to put my leadership experience to work to protect and serve the people of Chippewa County and to address our greatest challenges, like narcotics abuse and crimes against children. If elected, I will work every day to make you proud of your vote for me.”

Kowalczyk: “Chippewa County deserves a leader who follows through to case completion, yet with courage to protect the community. Working with our courts and partner agencies, at all levels for greater than three decades, I can say I possess the experience to lead our agency. I don’t just talk the talk — I work hard and let success make the noise. Chippewa County needs a leader who has the knowledge and experience to understand our communities’ problems, but also the determination to follow the case to completion with appropriate resolution. I feel we need to train and lead law enforcement with valor and proper leadership for future generations.”

What do you hope to accomplish in this position, if elected?

Kowalczyk: “The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has a great foundation; we should continue to build community trust and unity. Building our transparency with body cameras, better records management systems and networking with area agencies will improve our community relations and continue the tradition of law enforcement. In working directly with the officers involved with our major cases which impacted our community, I feel we can continue efforts to keep our community safe and address the issues which have challenged our safety.”

Hakes: “As sheriff, I'll tackle our county's biggest needs, like the narcotic epidemic that has had a devastating impact on children and families. I plan to address the narcotic epidemic by bringing together teams of people from different backgrounds to address the many aspects of narcotics abuse, including distribution, treatment and social services. I will be proactive in protecting our children by assigning someone to investigate internet crimes against children and encouraging deputies to positively interact with children in our school districts and at community events.”

What is your favorite thing about our Chippewa community?

Hakes: “I love the people and diversity of Chippewa County. Our county is home to many amazing individuals and is very friendly. We have great business and recreational opportunities while being home to breathtaking scenery.”

Kowalczyk: “Our community is the best! From our traditions, our area leadership, to the people I meet, I am honored and privileged to have worked with those in the courts, to area law enforcement agencies, to probation and parole — which have all helped address issues impacting our community. The feedback, combined with having a ground-level view of problems our community faces, leads me to hope we can continue our work for a better tomorrow for future generations.”

What is your prior experience in law enforcement?

Kowalczyk: “My high school days involved working construction for my father. After graduating from high school, I was employed at Jensen Siding and Construction. At the age of 19, I began my law enforcement career with the Stanley Police Department. My 34 years of law enforcement experience and training, with the last 31 years being at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, has prepared me for the next level of serving the citizens and communities of Chippewa County and into the future.

"My personnel file from Stanley Police and Chippewa County are open for anyone to see. I encourage anyone with questions to contact Stanley police and also review my history with Chippewa County to validate my ethics and commitment to our community.”

Hakes: “I have been in law enforcement since 2006. I started under Sheriff Ellis in the jail, then worked in Lake Hallie for 10 years. While in Lake Hallie, I worked part time in Stanley, Chetek and was the chief of police in Elk Mound. I worked for Chetek full time as well.

"As a chief of police in a small town, I had to learn all the administrative tasks involved in running a department, including hiring new employees, writing policies, writing grants for police equipment, managing reports and evidence and balancing a budget. I took advanced courses in managing a department.

"From tragic events to federal level investigations, my career has exposed me to many things that prepare me to be the next sheriff.”

What formal training do you have that might help you in this role?

Hakes: “Administrative related: New Chiefs and Sheriffs, Certified Crisis Negotiator, Open Records Law, Evidence Technician, Department of Justice Law Enforcement Standards Board Certified Instructor, Leadership with a Moral Compass, Specialized Investigation Training and much more.”

Kowalczyk: “I have been attending and participating with county board meetings, policy decisions and implementation, and operations with the sheriff’s office over the last few years. While the state of Wisconsin requires only 24 hours of recertification training annually, I have exceeded the minimums in preparation for this role. I also have the benefit of learning from my other brother, Jim, as he has been 'showing me the ropes' and been a role model for leadership and guidance for this opportunity. Our policy has been exemplary since 2015 and we will continue our commitments with Lexipol and Chippewa County Corporation Counsel to further our professionalism into the future.”

What experience do you have performing searches on individuals, vehicles and buildings?

Kowalczyk: “I have extensive experience as the leader of the SWAT team, drug unit investigator and currently assigned as a sheriff’s office investigator. The three assignments involved many high-profile cases, and as a case agent working directly with federal and local prosecutors, many successful outcomes. Many of those cases involved drafting, applying and receiving search warrants. My patrol days involved many arrests that required searches. I have trainings related to issues surrounding the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution as well as the Wisconsin Constitution. I have never been accused of violating anyone’s civil rights, have an excellent employee personnel file, and have received awards specifically from actions during critical incidents and investigations.”

Hakes: “I have written countless search warrants and am a firm believer in defending the Fourth Amendment. Solving cases is important, but not as important as upholding someone's Fourth Amendment rights.”

What resources do you use to manage the specific stressors on law enforcement?

Hakes: “Everyone responds to stress differently. The key is to find a healthy way to respond to that stress. For me, that involves nature. I find peace being on the water or in the woods. There are several important programs to help law enforcement officers manage stressors, including Trauma Informed Care, Critical Incident Debriefing and Hakes Wellness Clinic. I would highly encourage my staff to utilize these resources. I would also support having staff incorporate mental health training as part of their continuing education.”

Kowalczyk: “I encourage officers to utilize our Employee Assistance Program and peer supports available within our agency. I have been available to officers who have reached out for help. I believe as we continue to understand and encounter criminal incidents and stressful situations, we further learn how to adapt and address mental health needs with ourselves and our community.”

What is the best way to keep records in law enforcement?

Kowalczyk: “Everything needs to be documented — document it or it didn’t happen. Officers’ actions and work products need to be written or reported. Our current central records management system is a central repository for incident reports for information sharing with prosecutors, the public and our law enforcement partners.”

Hakes: “Records are typically kept in two separate forms: electronic and paper. Electronic records are easiest, but paper records tend to be the most reliable. Currently all agencies in Chippewa County utilize a shared records management software, so we can share information easily between agencies. As a chief of police, I handled many open record requests and I understand the need for transparency in handling such requests.”

What is your attitude towards racial profiling?

Hakes: “I have a zero tolerance policy toward racial profiling. I will hire the most moral and ethical people I can find. I can teach anyone how to be a cop; I can't teach everyone how to be a good person.”

Kowalczyk: “Racial profiling is not only unethical, but illegal. Racial profiling is prohibited per policy. I believe the problem, not the person, should be addressed in order to strengthen our community. We need to focus on why the crime was committed and not the demographic of the person.”

What is your attitude towards and opinion of, legalizing marijuana?

Kowalczyk: “Marijuana is currently a restricted controlled substance. Many studies have been published, and many jurisdictions nationwide have legalized marijuana. While society is leaning toward legalization, I think treatment and prevention, combined with efforts to assist with mental health, are areas of greater concern impacting our community.”

Hakes: “With many states legalizing marijuana, along with Canada, I believe it's only a matter of time before it is legalized in Wisconsin in some form. We have seen a decriminalization of marijuana use locally as prosecutors have encouraged municipal citations (tickets) over criminal arrests to focus their efforts on methamphetamine abuse. As your sheriff, I will uphold the law while protecting the citizens of Chippewa County.”

Is there anything else voters should know about your platform?

Hakes: “It's not my platform, it's OUR platform. If elected, I plan to listen to Chippewa County residents and put the Serve back into Protect and Serve."

Kowalczyk: “Endorsed by Chippewa County Deputy Sheriff's Association. Seek out the people who have worked with each candidate — not only the officers, but the victims, the witnesses and the offenders. The communities where we served will be our greatest critics — what will those communities have to say? Talk to people, in and where each candidate has previously worked, then form your own opinion of where we stand.”

Please tell us about yourself including education, family and community involvement.

Hakes: “For over six generations, in every branch of my family tree, we've called Chippewa County home. I grew up in Tilden and went to school in Bloomer. My son and I now live on an old farmstead a few miles from where I grew up.

"I am very active in volunteering and giving back to our community. I lead our local Pheasants Forever Chapter and was named 2022 Conservationist of the Year. Because of my successful businesses, I am fortunate to give back over $10,000 each year to various area needs.”

Kowalczyk: “I was born and raised in Chippewa County. My parents, Nettie and Donald 'Jim' Kowalczyk, instilled the values of honesty, ethics and 'hard work' into the person I am today. Brenda and I are proud to have raised two beautiful and talented daughters who have graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and embarked on their careers.

"I graduated from Stanley-Boyd Schools, then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for my law enforcement basic training. While attending school, I also learned the value of hard work in several construction trades.

"At the age of 19, I started my career in law enforcement with the city of Stanley police. After three years, I applied for and was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

"I am blessed to have worked for six honorable sheriffs — including Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, who is not only my brother but also a guide, and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who was my supervisor and mentor during my assignment in the West Central Drug Task Force.

"Working in the Drug Task Force, I was exposed to many multi-jurisdictional investigations, which enabled and grew excellent working relationships with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies and officers. The experience of working at the West Central Drug Task Force definitely helped me to succeed as a law enforcement officer.

"After my assignment at the Drug Task Force, I returned to patrol with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. I continued wearing different hats, taking on special assignments to include lead field training officer, background investigator and participated with the new policy and procedure review committee.

"I was selected to serve on the Chippewa County SWAT team and even promoted to SWAT team leader. As the SWAT team leader I grew to realize the needs of the team and was instrumental in the proposal of combining the Chippewa County and Chippewa Falls teams into the Chippewa Combined Response Team, which was successful because of the doubled staffing, interagency relationships, diversified equipment and greater training perspectives.

"In 1998, I was honored to be selected as the Association of SWAT Professionals’ Wisconsin 'SWAT Operator of the Year' for my actions concerning the safe arrest of an armed suspect.

"In 2010, I was promoted into the Investigation Division at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. As an investigator, I have the opportunity to work closely on a daily basis with the sheriff’s office management staff and the sheriff. I have been either the lead investigator or co-lead investigator for most major incidents and investigations for the past 10 years.

"I was honored to be nominated and received the 'Meritorious Service Award' in 2017 from the Wisconsin Association of Homicide Investigators.

"I believe in following and defending the United States Constitution and all Amendments. I believe in upholding the Wisconsin Constitution. I will apply my working knowledge of our constitutions to defend the innocent and ensure legal justice is met, keeping the tradition and spirit of public safety alive for Chippewa County.

"I look forward to new ideas to combat drug issues, property crimes and other crimes against our community. Meth, heroin and new designer synthetic drugs keep changing the way criminals do business. We are working to keep in tune with the latest trends.

"As those who I have met as victims in criminal investigations would know, my door is open and I welcome ideas to help those not only victimized by crime, but also those who want to make our community better. My experiences as a drug investigator and major crimes investigator have yielded the trust of prosecutors and the courts as evidenced by many criminal convictions.

"I am extremely thankful for the men and women I have worked with over the years. Many have taught me valuable lessons. I will use my training and experience to make sure the law is upheld and our staff continues to receive updated training to keep up with ongoing improvements to law enforcement, technology and society.

"My 34 years of law enforcement experience and training, with the last 31 years being at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, has prepared me for the next level of serving the citizens and communities of Chippewa County and into the future.”