Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department announces sex offender release

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Sex Offender Registration Committee, said sex offender David L. Rodefer Jr., 39, will be released on January 10 and will reside in the 400 block of E Grand Ave, Chippewa Falls.

He is 5'6" and 200 pounds with green eyes.

On April 6, 2006, Rodefer was convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of 4th Degree Sexual Assault. On Feb. 2, 2010, he was convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. On April 19, 2016, he was convicted of Invade Privacy – Use Surveillance Device.

Rodefer will be under supervision with the Department of Corrections until Jan. 21, 2025. He will be subject to Global Positioning System (GPS). He also is required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.

The sheriff's department said Rodefer is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG.

"Sex offenders have always lived in our communities; but it wasn't until Act 440 (June 1997) that law enforcement is now able to share this information with the community," the sheriff's department said in a news release. "Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement's ability to do community notifications. We believe the only person who wins if community notification ends is the sex offender, since sex offenders derive their power through secrecy."

