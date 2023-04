Chippewa County Special Olympics and the Chippewa Falls Police Department renewed their rivalry on the basketball court Thursday with their annual game at Chi-Hi.

Thursday marked the 35th annual Special Olympics Fun Night Fundraiser, which serves as the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. Teams squared off in four six-minute quarters in front of several hundred fans at Chi-Hi with concessions and raffles for everyone in attendance.

The theme for this year's game was pro wrestling with many members of the Chippewa Falls Police Department dressed up like legendary professional wrestlers as well as wrestlers from the All-Out Pro Wrestling organization in attendance to support and hype their upcoming event at Chi-Hi on May 27.

The Special Olympians continued their dominance in the rivalry with a 57-45 victory and both teams provided plenty to cheer about for those in attendance throughout the evening.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23 Chippewa County Special Olympics vs Chippewa Falls Police Department basketball game 4-20-23