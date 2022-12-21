 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chippewa County weather update: Limit or do not travel during storm

  • 0

Blizzard conditions are possible with this storm. with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night, travel could be very difficult or impossible.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department are encouraging everyone to not travel or limit their travel during this time.

"Both departments will be working hard to keep our roads as safe as possible, during this storm. It would be a help for all our hard-working Deputies, Dispatch, and Highway workers, if the public is able to stay home," they said in a news release.

The Chippewa County Courthouse will remain open during this time. However, the public is encouraged to call before coming to the Courthouse to confirm that a particular department office is open. Many departments may not be open due to employees not being able to travel into work.

People are also reading…

The Courts are planning to remain open as scheduled.

A fast-approaching arctic blast has put parts of the United States under a winter weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 50 degrees below zero in some areas. CNN's meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadott to host 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Cadott to host 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days announced Thursday that the event will be held at the 360-acre music festival grounds, located at 24447 Highway S. Farmer Jamie Close, who owns 400 acres that border the festival on both the north and south, also will host many of the crop exhibits on his property.

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.

From solitary confinement to commencement

From solitary confinement to commencement

Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.

Building libraries on three continents is a labor of love for the Covills

Building libraries on three continents is a labor of love for the Covills

Two women from Chippewa Falls have been globe-trotting, while making a difference, in rural South America, East Africa and North America. Kim Covill and her niece Maggie Covill decided more than a decade ago that they wanted to build little libraries in some of the poorest places on the planet. Now their organization, From Books to Brilliance (FBTB), has more than a dozen small, rural libraries up and running.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News