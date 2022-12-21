Chippewa County weather update: Limit or do not travel during storm

Blizzard conditions are possible with this storm. with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night, travel could be very difficult or impossible.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department are encouraging everyone to not travel or limit their travel during this time.

"Both departments will be working hard to keep our roads as safe as possible, during this storm. It would be a help for all our hard-working Deputies, Dispatch, and Highway workers, if the public is able to stay home," they said in a news release.

The Chippewa County Courthouse will remain open during this time. However, the public is encouraged to call before coming to the Courthouse to confirm that a particular department office is open. Many departments may not be open due to employees not being able to travel into work.

The Courts are planning to remain open as scheduled.

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse