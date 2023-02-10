During Tuesday’s City Council meeting an ordinance attaching Chippewa Crossing Territory to the City of Chippewa Falls passed. The parcel of land is just under three acres.

The land was detached from the Village of Lake Hallie on Jan. 3. Now that parcel will be added to Ward 16, Aldermanic District 7 of Chippewa Falls. Currently the land has a population of zero.

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that sector. It bought the three acres to use as a retention pond for new development in the area.

Tuesday’s decision pertains to new development in the region including the construction of a new Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and Culver’s restaurant.

The three acres of land that was attached to Chippewa Falls is where the state-owned weigh station used to be.

“When that property all got divided out, the property just stayed with Hallie and never came to the city of Chippewa Falls,” said Greg Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls. “Wangard properties have to put in a retention pond, and they thought rather than using good land, why not buy that three acres if it would work to put in the retention pond. So that's how they came to an agreement with the Village of Lake Hallie. They acquired it from the village and then they annexed it into the city.”

The state of Wisconsin requires retention ponds for stormwater and sediment control. A retention pond is a human-made pond created by digging out or building an earthen dam to hold back stormwater runoff collected from a drainage area. It is designed to prevent flooding, prevent erosion, and improve water quality.

A retention pond works by storing stormwater and slowly releasing it back into the environment. It is often used as a way to treat polluted runoff from urban areas, which helps improve overall water quality downstream.

In order for a retention pond to function properly, its surroundings must have enough slope to direct stormwater into its basin. If the surrounding land is not properly sloped, stormwater may have difficulty entering the retention pond.

“The state requires retention ponds of different sizes for every square footage of asphalt,” Hoffman said. “The retention ponds that are going in will retain the water on site, but then they'll have overflows that will flow into our big retention pond.”

Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest Pure Water Days 1 Pure Water Days 2 Pure Water Days 3 Pure Water Days 4 Pure Water Days 5 Pure Water Days 6 Pure Water Days 7 Pure Water Days 8 Pure Water Days 9 Pure Water Days 10 Pure Water Days 11 Pure Water Days 12 Pure Water Days 13 Pure Water Days 14 Pure Water Days 15 Pure Water Days 16 Pure Water Days 17 Pure Water Days 18 Pure Water Days 19 Pure Water Days 20 Pure Water Days 21 Pure Water Days 22 Pure Water Days 23 Pure Water Days 24 Pure Water Days 25 Pure Water Days 26 Pure Water Days 27 Pure Water Days 28 Pure Water Days 29 Pure Water Days 30 Pure Water Days 31 Pure Water Days 32 Pure Water Days 33 Pure Water Days 34 Pure Water Days 35 Pure Water Days 36 Pure Water Days 37 Pure Water Days 38 Pure Water Days 39 Pure Water Days 40 Pure Water Days 41 Pure Water Days 42 Pure Water Days 43