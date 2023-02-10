During Tuesday’s City Council meeting an ordinance attaching Chippewa Crossing Territory to the City of Chippewa Falls passed. The parcel of land is just under three acres.
The land was detached from the Village of Lake Hallie on Jan. 3. Now that parcel will be added to Ward 16, Aldermanic District 7 of Chippewa Falls. Currently the land has a population of zero.
Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that sector. It bought the three acres to use as a retention pond for new development in the area.
Tuesday’s decision pertains to new development in the region including the construction of a new Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and Culver’s restaurant.
The three acres of land that was attached to Chippewa Falls is where the state-owned weigh station used to be.
“When that property all got divided out, the property just stayed with Hallie and never came to the city of Chippewa Falls,” said Greg Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls. “Wangard properties have to put in a retention pond, and they thought rather than using good land, why not buy that three acres if it would work to put in the retention pond. So that's how they came to an agreement with the Village of Lake Hallie. They acquired it from the village and then they annexed it into the city.”
The state of Wisconsin requires retention ponds for stormwater and sediment control. A retention pond is a human-made pond created by digging out or building an earthen dam to hold back stormwater runoff collected from a drainage area. It is designed to prevent flooding, prevent erosion, and improve water quality.
A retention pond works by storing stormwater and slowly releasing it back into the environment. It is often used as a way to treat polluted runoff from urban areas, which helps improve overall water quality downstream.
In order for a retention pond to function properly, its surroundings must have enough slope to direct stormwater into its basin. If the surrounding land is not properly sloped, stormwater may have difficulty entering the retention pond.
“The state requires retention ponds of different sizes for every square footage of asphalt,” Hoffman said. “The retention ponds that are going in will retain the water on site, but then they'll have overflows that will flow into our big retention pond.”
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Pure Water Days 1
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 2
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 3
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 4
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 5
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 6
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 7
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 8
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 9
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 10
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 11
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 12
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 13
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 14
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 15
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 16
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 17
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Pure Water Days 18
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 19
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 20
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 21
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 22
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 23
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 24
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 25
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 26
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 27
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 28
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 29
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 30
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 31
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 32
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 33
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 34
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 35
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 36
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 37
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 38
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 39
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 40
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 41
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 42
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 43
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
