The Aging and Disability Resource Centers of Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, will participate in the state’s new Independent Living Supports pilot program, officials have announced.

This pilot program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, is intended to help people to remain in their homes longer and to achieve better health outcomes and better quality of life. Enrollees will have access to program benefits for up to 12 months. The program offers short-term, flexible services for older adults and people with disabilities.

"The Independent Living Supports pilot program offers a unique opportunity for our communities to access essential services that promote independent living," said Tracy Fischer, manager of the ADRC of Dunn County. "We are proud to partner with DHS in implementing this pilot program and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of Wisconsin residents."

The pilot will offer up to $7,200 in one-time, periodic or continuing services based on the needs of participants. Possible supports reflect the broad range of what people might need, including:

Specialized medical equipment and assistive technology.

Home and vehicle modifications.

Personal care, care management or supportive home care.

Personal emergency response systems.

Internet/Wi-Fi services.

Financial management, legal assistance and more.

“The Independent Living Supports pilot program aims to improve the ability of Wisconsin residents to live independently, increase health outcomes, explore the cost effectiveness of this approach and provide insight into potential barriers for people who need to access services and supports,” said state Medicaid director Jamie Kuhn.

To be eligible for this pilot, program participants must:

Be a Wisconsin resident and a U.S. citizen or eligible immigrant.

Live in a pilot service area.

Be over age 18.

Not be currently enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs or living in a licensed or certified residential or long-term care facility.

Earn less than 300% of the federal poverty level with no deductible or consideration of spousal income.

Have at least one eligible functional need.

Have a qualifying diagnosis (may be a long-term disability) if under age 55.

The ADRCs of Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties will help identify eligible participants, assist them with enrollment, coordinate one-time and ongoing services and support participants in transitioning to other services when the pilot ends.

"We are excited about the potential impact of this pilot program on the lives of Wisconsin residents and look forward to sharing updates and results as the program progresses," said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson.

For more information about the Independent Living Supports pilot program and how it benefits the local community, please contact the ADRC of Dunn County at 715-232-4006, the ADRC of Chippewa County at 715-726-7777 or the ADRC of Eau Claire County at 715-839-4735.