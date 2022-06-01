Chippewa, Eau Claire counties awarded Dream Up! child care grant

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) has announced the award of over $20 million in Project Growth grants to 28 cross-sector community teams and over 100 businesses to support Wisconsin’s child care system.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is leading one of the 28 cross-sector community teams awarded a supply-building Dream Up! grant. The Chippewa Valley community team includes group and family child care directors, Chamber of Commerce employees, child care resource and referral staff, and higher education faculty, among others.

The Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant program is administered by First Children’s Finance and focuses on building child care supply through cross-sector community collaboration. This planning grant provides strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to evaluate, plan, sustain, and expand existing child care along with supporting new child care programs.

An emphasis will be focused on areas designated as child care deserts in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, specifically Fall Creek, Augusta, New Auburn, Holcombe, Cornell, Jim Falls, and Cadott. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.

“This planning grant is step one in the process to arrive at innovative solutions around child care for Chippewa and Eau Claire counties,” said United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director Andy Neborak. “We hope the process set to begin in the fall is going to be a model for us to apply to all areas of the two counties we serve at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.”

Details about how child care providers can qualify for the $5,000 stipend are being finalized and will be shared as they become available, along with other details on the progress of the grant.

