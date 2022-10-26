 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chippewa Falls approves $65.6 million school budget

  • 0
Chippewa Falls Board of Education

Chippewa Falls Board of Education.

 Audrey Korte

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Chippewa Falls School Board approved the 2022-2023 education budget Tuesday night. Next year’s budget is $65.6 million — an increase from $63.1 million this year.

State aid increased by $577,000 or 1.82%. State aid now totals about $32 million.

Chad Trowbridge, the district’s business manager, walked the board through the budget during the Tuesday meeting.

The tax rate will drop from $7.20 per thousand dollars of property value this year, to $6.08 per thousand dollars valuation in the new budget.

Trowbridge said that the district’s $7.20 tax rate per one thousand is close to Eau Claire's $7.02 and Menomonie's  $7.71.

Some district’s in the region have higher rates. Rice Lake taxes at $10.14 and Cadott at $10.42 per one thousand, he said.

People are also reading…

The levy will decline from $26.85 million this year to $26.14 million in the 2022-2023 budget — which is 2.7% lower. The levy will decline by $718,000.

School enrollment has dropped but Trowbridge said he’s not concerned by this because the district recently graduated a few larger classes. He also said birth rates suggest that the district enrolment will swing back up in coming years.

COVID-19 was well underway when Jeff Holmes took the position as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent, impacting his ability to meet and familiarize himself with locals. Now he’s making up for lost time.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

On Thursday, staff and parents of students at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District received a letter from Jeffrey Holmes, Superintendent about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state. Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.

Police say similar types of false threats have occurred at multiple schools across the state Thursday. These threats included 911 calls to police across the state claiming that schools had an active shooter. 

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls. 

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News