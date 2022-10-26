Chippewa Falls approves $65.6 million school budget

The levy will decline from $26.85 million this year to $26.14 million in the 2022-2023 budget — which is 2.7% lower. The levy will decline by $718,000.
School enrollment has dropped but Trowbridge said he’s not concerned by this because the district recently graduated a few larger classes. He also said birth rates suggest that the district enrolment will swing back up in coming years.
PHOTOS: 2021 Chippewa Falls High School Graduation Parade
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
On Thursday, staff and parents of students at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District received a letter from Jeffrey Holmes, Superintendent about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state. Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.
Police say similar types of false threats have occurred at multiple schools across the state Thursday. These threats included 911 calls to police across the state claiming that schools had an active shooter.
Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.
Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.