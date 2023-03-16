The amount of sleep a person needs changes as they age. But for people suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders, sleep may be hard to come by.

Tory Blackwood, 63, of Menomine, said she suffered from insomnia for two years.

“I was getting older and all of a sudden I couldn’t sleep. I’d toss and turn all night long and be a zombie all day,” she said. “I started taking over-the-counter sleep medication. Then I couldn’t sleep without it.”

Blackwood said she began by taking one sleep aid and when that no longer worked she switched to another, than another.

“It was expensive, first of all,” she said. "But I also didn’t like taking pills all the time. That didn’t seem too healthy. But I needed to sleep."

Blackwood eventually went to see her doctor about it. Blackwood started therapy and even tried hypnosis. She took up yoga.

“It took about five months of work, but eventually I got to sleep without medication. That was a great day — or night, I should say,” she said.

Sleep disorders

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Sleep Disorder Center Facilitator Kelly Schmidt has been in the sleep business for 22 years. She said the sleep center does different types of testing for a variety of sleep disorders. That includes overnight sleep testing, home sleep testing and next-day nap testing.

One of the most common sleep disorders the center deals with is sleep apnea. She also offers cognitive behavioral therapy for patients with insomnia.

For many people, insomnia just means they have a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep for long periods of time.

“So we teach them good sleep hygiene, you know, the best ways to get better sleep and stay asleep. That's a five- to six-week program that we do for them,” Schmidt said.

Dr. Naghma Husain is a pediatrics specialist practicing in Altoona. When children aren’t sleeping enough it impacts the whole family, she said.

“With children most of the time, I see that parents have difficulty regulating and getting their child down to sleep,” Husain said. “Not getting enough sleep really is the biggest thing. In addition, with teenagers, you know how their sleep cycle gets delayed. So we see this all the time where kids go to bed really late, but school of course starts at the time it starts and so they're not getting enough sleep. And then they have loads of scheduled activities in the evening. So it just makes it very hard for them to get an adequate amount of sleep.”

Good sleep quality is also essential. Signs of poor sleep quality include not feeling rested even after getting enough sleep, repeatedly waking up during the night, and experiencing symptoms of sleep disorders such as snoring or gasping for air.

Coping with insomnia

Schmidt said if sleep troubles continue long term and it's not something a person has been able to figure out on their own, then it’s time to see a physician about it.

“But insomnia isn't actually a disease or something on its own. Insomnia is caused by something else,” Schmidt said. "Now, finding the cause isn't always easy. It could definitely be medication-related. It could be poor sleep hygiene, bad sleep habits that people have gotten themselves into."

How much sleep do I need? Age Group Recommended Hours of Sleep Per Day Newborn 0–3 months 14–17 hours Infant 4–12 months 12–16 hours per 24 hours (including naps) Toddler 1–2 years 11–14 hours per 24 hours (including naps) Preschool 3–5 years 10–13 hours per 24 hours (including naps) School Age 6–12 years 9–12 hours per 24 hours Teen 13–18 years 8–10 hours per 24 hours Adult 18–60 years 7 or more hours per night Adult 61-65 years 7–9 hours per night Adult 65 years or older 7-8 hours per night Source: Centers for Disease Control data on sleep and sleep disorders.

Schmidt said a person can have short-term insomnia or long-term insomnia.

“Say you have a big event coming up. There's a wedding that you have to go to and you're stressed out about it, or you're going on vacation and you can't sleep for a few days — that's short term and everybody goes through that,” she said. “But when it's going on for months and years, then it definitely needs to be looked at to see what the causes are.”

Bedtime routine

Schmidt said in addition to medications and poor sleep habits, electronics affect sleep more than people realize.

“We all know how electronics have played a huge role in our lives. So a lot of us are being stimulated by external things like telephones, computers, TVs, and that causes us to have a hard time falling asleep, because we're not putting those devices away soon enough. And that light exposure, even with that blue light filter, is still affecting our brain and our hormone production to fall asleep,” Schmidt said. “A good habit is to put the devices away at least 30 minutes ahead of time.”

Another thing to consider is getting into a good bedtime routine.

“Sometimes we need to recalibrate ourselves and get into a habit again. So we have steps to prepare our brains to say hey, it is time to get ready for bed,” Schmidt said.

Husain said it’s important for parents to discuss sleep with their child’s doctor regularly, just like they would do with nutrition.

Another thing Husain said is that parents definitely need to prioritize sleep for their kids and make it about health, not retribution.

“A lot of the time some people use sleep as punishment, which should never be the case. So if a kid gets in trouble, they send them to their room or make them go to bed early,” Husain said. "And that is not a good message to send because sleep is so important. It shouldn't be something that kids think of as being bad."

Husain said parents should work toward having a consistent bedtime routine with their kids. And she said never put a TV in the bedroom. She also expressed the importance of modeling good behavior for children.

“It's hard to tell a kid to do something when you're not doing the same thing,” Husain said.

With teenagers, Husain said sleep gets more complicated because they are involved in so many activities and have a lot of homework.

“They also have a lot of anxieties about so many things, especially the last three years with the pandemic, and that's a big part of why kids don't fall asleep,” she said. “So sometimes talking about their worries helps. You know, if you vocalize it, you talk about it and you put it away, then you can actually sleep.”