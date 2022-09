Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District: Threat not credible

The the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent out this note to parents and staff this morning. All school activities are taking place as normal.

"Last night, a student from our district received a concerning social media post that was immediately forwarded to Chippewa Falls Police Department (CFPD). Please know that CFAUSD was never directly mentioned in this post. A thorough follow-up was conducted and it was confirmed by CFPD the post originated from South Carolina in the form of a fake Snapchat account. There is no threat to CFAUSD."