28 Chippewa Falls High School art students have created portraits of African students from Nigeria. The portraits are created annually by Chi-Hi students based upon photos sent to them of school kids in far-away places. After the portraits are created, they are sent to those overseas students who hail from locations that are impoverished or war torn.

Jennifer Handrick, Chippewa Falls High School Visual Arts, Chair, National Art Honor Society and Art Club Advisor has been working with local students and overseeing these international student portraits for eight years, she said.

“It does take quite a long time. Usually the kids probably put in about 10 to 20 hours on the portrait that we get from different locations, every year, but they're always from either war torn or impoverished countries,” Handrick said.

Handrick said the project focuses on creating connections to overseas students “that need some kind of hope; connection to the rest of the world so that they know that other people care about them.”

Chippewa Falls High School students are each given a child’s photograph and then use the image to create artistic portraits, after they have communicated with the foreign child and learned a little bit about them.

“They know the student's name, they know the student's age and then they usually know their favorite color. Every once in a while we get a little bit more information. So the art students will sometimes try to incorporate some of those things into their portrait,” Handrick said.

“After Chi-Hi art students create the portraits they trace their hand to the back of the portraits so that the student can put their hand on their hand and kind of hold hands from across the world, which is really neat.”

Art students who create the portraits also put a picture of themselves into the mailed packages so the overseas school kids can see who made the portrait as well.

The portrait-painting initiative is part of the Memory Project.

The Memory Project gets its name from its first intention, which was to provide handmade, heartfelt portraits as special memories to children in orphanages. Now its intention has expanded to touch the lives of youth around the world who face many types of challenges, while opening the hearts and minds of the portrait creators, like those in Chippewa Falls.

“Together we are using art to reach a distant destination: a kinder world in which all youth see themselves in one another regardless of differences in their appearance, culture, religion or circumstances,”said Ben Schumaker, founder of the Memory Project which he started as a student at the University of Wisconsin in 2004. “For all who believe in that kinder world on the horizon, it is impossible to turn around.”

Handrick said she and her students get a video of the portraits being distributed across the globe.

“We get to see the kids getting them and all their excitement and all the thank yous, sometimes even tears. It is really neat to watch them — the tears are in my classroom too, Handrick said. “ It is really powerful. I love it. The kids are great. And I'm always just so proud of them.”