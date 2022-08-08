Chippewa Falls author turns family history into a multigenerational novel

Curiosity about her lineage led Chippewa Falls author Arlene Ebel Eslinger to track down historical records going back many generations and turn those family accounts into a work of historical fiction that moves through Germany, Russia, the Ukraine and South Dakota.

Eslinger has written a book about her German family who emigrated to Russia — territory that is now a part of Ukraine. Later, the Ebel family made it to South Dakota.

“They Refused to Fight” is a novel that begins in Germany, where two young boys were sent away from home to give them a chance at a better life in Russia. The boys embarked on a harrowing journey to Russia, where they were promised land, opportunity and freedom from government oppression.

Eslinger said it’s historical fiction but largely based on records of her family — the Ebels. The novel has elements of historical nonfiction at play, and the characters are based on real people.

“There are many stories in there that are true, and I'm hoping you can't tell the difference between the ones that are true and the ones that are not,” she said.

“The book is about three generations of the Ebel family. They were brought to the Ukraine by Catherine the Great, who had a program to bring Germans over to help the farming process in Russia because they were stagnant. They became very good at what they did, and they created a wealthy farming industry,” Eslinger said.

But then things changed. The Russian people didn't like the fact that there were outsiders in their country because the Germans were allowed to keep their own communities, language, religion and education.

“The Russian people started to complain that these people (Germans) had a lot more than they did, and that they didn't have to pay taxes and they did. Then there became some strife,” Eslinger said. “The rest of the aristocracy started to decline, and communism unions started to form. The Germans were in the way, and they decided to eliminate them along with the Jews.”

Russia was a mercurial country at the turn of the last century, and instead of embracing what the German farmers accomplished for their country, the Russian people reviled them.

The second generation of the Ebel family was caught up in the revolution between the new communist unions and the old aristocracy. The family’s survival was in jeopardy, and they had to find a way to survive.

“Then they had to run for their lives,” she said. “Not much different than what's happening today.”

The story is about this growing and successful family who built a home and community in the new land of Russia, only to have it all systematically taken away from them.

“They Refused to Fight” is a multigenerational story about hope, perseverance and ambition. Questions that run concurrently beneath the topics revolve around immigration, racial and class tension, community and family commitments.

Eslinger said she stumbled upon the story thanks to writings of her uncle — an Ebel in South Dakota. He’d written a book for his family about life in South Dakota, which sparked Eslinger’s curiosity.

“I started researching, and oh my gosh, can you get a lot of research, there's so many places to find this. They're called Germans from Russia. And there is a society in the North Dakota Bismarck College where you can just get as much information as you need,” she said.

Eslinger also used ancestry.com and read other people's accounts of their ancestors in the Ukraine.

“I knew my great-grandfather's name, but I didn't know anything beyond that. And so I found the ship that he came to the Americas (on) and then from there, I could go back and find who his father was,” she said.

And so she began what was the story of a migrating family from Germany, to Russia, and how they built their life there. The family settled near Odessa — Ukraine didn’t exist at the time, but they lived in part of the current Ukraine.

Eslinger said the research into this novel has made her feel a strong sense of connection to the Ukraine and the Russian invasion happening there.

“I feel like it's personal when I see that Odessa was, you know, getting destroyed and that's like 60 miles from where my family lived,” she said. “It’s given this war a face for me.”

Eslinger lives in Chippewa Falls. She is self-published. She got her degree in counseling, is a business owner and spent her career helping people with addictions.

“They Refused to Fight” is being sold through Country Treasurers, or online through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Walmart or Kindle.