As the Leinenkugel's workers strike ends its second week, some Chippewa Falls bars have stopped serving Leinenkugel’s beer to show solidarity with the Local 662 Teamsters Union that authorized the strike.

Brian Krista, owner of Burly’s bar in Chippewa Falls, has stopped serving Leinenkugel’s products.

Krista said he’s served Leinenkugel’s products since opening the bar in 1997, but decided to stop serving them when workers went on strike July 10.

“I have a bunch of friends that work there and customers that work there,” he said. “They’ve always supported me. I have seven or eight friends who work down there and I want to show them support.”

Krista said the decision has not hurt his business.

“People just drink other things,” he said. “I think they understand. Most of the community supports the workers.”

Krista said when and if the strikers and company come to a fair agreement, he’ll start serving Leinenkugel’s brews again.

“Until that happens I won’t serve it,” he said.

Staff at Rookies Pub also said they halted Leinenkugel’s beer service until further notice.

Leinenkugel’s is a well-known brand across the Midwest and beyond, owned by Molson Coors. Founded in 1867 and in its sixth generation of family leadership, the brewery is one of the oldest in the country and known for classic offerings as well as seasonal flavors such as Summer Shandy.

A July 11 statement from Molson Coors stated, “We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles, and despite the circumstances, we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone. In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to our product supply at retail.”

The ongoing strike involves roughly 40 workers who are members of the Local 662 Teamsters Union. Their contract expired in May according to the union, after which 98% of the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike in their effort at seeking higher wages.

Secretary-Treasurer of Union Local 662 Tom Strickland said the group is on strike with Leinenkugel’s for a substandard contract.

Every day since the strike began workers have stood on the sidewalk in front of the Leinenkugel’s brewery carrying signs that say “stop the war on workers” and “end corporate greed” outside a temporary fence erected along the edge of the Leinenkugel’s property. Many passing motorists honk or shout support as they pass the picketers in front of the 156-year-old brewery.

In addition to the temporary fence outside of Leinenkugel’s brewery, security guards have been added to the property.

“We don’t necessarily want to be out here but we’re tired of subpar wages,” Teamsters Union Local agent 662 Dan Boley said July 11.

Teamsters Local 662 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout central and northern Wisconsin.