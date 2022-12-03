Chippewa Falls Bridge to Wonderland Parade brings thousands to downtown

Thousands of people turned out for the 2022 Bridge to Wonderland Parade and Christmas Party took on Saturday night in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The parade has taken place annually for over 30 years.

“It’s really just the best,” said Cooper Kowalschik, 7, of Jim Falls. “It’s like Christmas and a parade at the same time. And there’s candy and lots of people.”

The illuminated Christmas parade showcases decorated floats and vehicles with lights and music. The theme this year was ‘Christmas Around the World’ which meant locals decorated their floats in ways that celebrated multiple countries from around the world.

“It looks like it's effortless, but there's been a lot of effort put into it,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street Director said. Her organization is responsible for the parade.

“These guys run like a well-oiled machine. I mean, these guys have been doing this for a long time and they're fantastic. So that's what makes the parade run so smoothly,” she said.

There’s also a lot of volunteers for crowd-control, setting up and taking down barricades and then there are prison inmates that volunteer to clean up after the parade.

“We involve the community as much as we can. People show up and it's just astounding to me how much people love this parade,” she said. “It's really a lot of fun. It's a lot of preparation. People don't, probably, really understand what goes into it, but we put a lot of time and effort into it.”

The parade took about an hour. Afterwards at the riverfront there was a community tree lighting.

“It was super cool. And it was fun,” said Casey Miller, 6, of Stanley.

“We always enjoy the parade,” said Casey’s mom Sherri. “It’s just so wholesome. It’s good clean fun and we always make the trip to Chippewa for this event.”