Chippewa Falls City Council members approved the Safe Haven Baby ordinance April 18 in a 4-1 vote, paving the way for a Save Haven baby box to be constructed should a local organization choose to do so.

Heather Martell, Chippewa Falls District 5 alderperson, introduced the ordinance in March with support from the city’s public safety committee and officials.

“Now the ordinance is law for Chippewa,” Martell said. "We voted on it and it will get added to the municipal code."

The ordinance doesn’t necessarily mean a Safe Haven baby box device will be made available in the city.

“It means that an organization can build one like a hospital or the fire department,” Martell said. “The ordinance readdresses that it doesn't have to be a person to person handoff (of a newborn).”

Chuck Hull, Chippewa Falls District 4 alderperson, cast the lone vote in opposition. He said he had concerns about the Safe Haven baby boxes.

“One of them is the timing right now, there's really no standards,” he said. “I'm an engineer, so I get into the weeds of things. As far as what's called a baby box or what actually is in existence, there's really no standards for them. And passing an ordinance puts an onus on our inspector to enforce standards which don't really exist.”

Wisconsin Safe Haven laws are meant to protect newborn children from abandonment, neglect and infanticide by new parents who are in crisis. Safe Haven, also known as “infant relinquishment,” allows a parent to leave their newborn in a safe place in certain circumstances with certain people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Wisconsin law allows a parent to leave their unharmed newborn child under 72 hours old with a police officer, EMS worker or firefighter, 911 emergency medical staff person or a hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences. If the parent does not indicate they will be back for their child, this is called safe haven or infant relinquishment.

A baby box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Laws that legally permits a mother in crisis to anonymously surrender her baby if she is unable to care for the newborn.

A baby box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated location that must be staffed 24 hours a day. The device has an exterior door that automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside. An interior door allows a medical staffer or first responder to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

Once a child is dropped off at a Safe Haven baby box, the child gets checked out by the hospital, police make sure that the child hasn’t been kidnapped, and then social workers get involved and the child goes into foster care. An adoption plan is made that gives the parents 30 days to change their mind about relinquishing their parental rights, Martell said.

Hull said he believes putting a baby into someone’s arms when relinquishing the child is safer than relying on technology. He also said that when a child is dropped into a Safe Haven baby box instead of handed over to a first responder, the person who is dropping the child off loses an opportunity to get help from social services.

“It’s not that I'm against it. It's just I think it's kind of a ‘feel good’ thing right now because we really don't know what would be on the other side of it even though we passed an ordinance. How do you make sure it's safe?” he said.

Hull said he thinks the answer is educating would-be parents, not installing a baby device.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said, “I am supportive of any an all efforts to provide protection for babies and all children.”

Though Wisconsin Safe Haven laws only are meant to cover infants up through their first 72 hours, Martell said having a Safe Haven box gives people options.

“This will allow the community to pull together and possibly fundraise to get the initial funds for building this and to take care of the initial upkeep for it, as well as cover costs for any training that needs to be done,” Martell said. “With baby boxes I think it's now in the hands of the citizens and the healthcare industry. What they want to do, the will of the people, is what I will support. I just wanted to provide our citizens with that option.”

Martell said the first time she became a parent, she was a teenager.

“I’ve been pregnant three times with only one surviving child. I understand what it is to be a parent in crisis, and to have minimal or no support system and to really feel like I had nowhere to go,” she said. "I was asked by a gentleman at one of the last city council meetings if I would feel comfortable putting my baby in one of those boxes and to answer that, if I were in a desperate situation, you betcha I would.”

Martell said she thinks that the baby boxes save two lives — a parent who may be going through a desperate situation and then the relinquished child.

“It's a safe, completely anonymous option,” she said.