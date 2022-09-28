Chippewa Falls considers bids for new, citywide fueling station

The Chippewa Falls Board of Public Works rejected a bid from Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) for a new fueling system project. The board is considering two new bids for the fueling station that came in since Sept. 21.

The citywide fueling station is used by all city vehicles including fire, EMS, police, parks and recreation, water, wastewater and stormwater utilities.

“We had a need to replace the fueling station and so we got a request for proposals in 2021,” said Richard Rubenzer, Chippewa Falls’ Director of Public Works. “The first bid was higher than anticipated. So then the city rebid the project with a few changes.”

The SEH bid estimated costs to be $670,880 for the project. That’s the bid that the city rejected.

Since then, Advanced Tank Service from Eau Claire and Minnesota Petroleum Services from Columbia Heights, MN bid lower than SEH. Minnesota Petroleum Services’ bid came in at $666,485 and Advanced Tank Service’ bid came in at $593,349. The difference in those two rebids is roughly $73,000.

Though the costs are still higher than the board would like, members are working to keep costs down by making some changes to the original project.

Those changes include a smaller diesel fuel tank, one less card reader, fewer fuel dispensers and a longer completion date which will go into 2023.

The project includes two schedules, A and B.

Schedule A includes site preparation, gravel base, concrete tank islands, fueling systems and installation. It should provide the city with a usable fueling system, but one with a gravel surface that requires regular maintenance.

Schedule B includes curb, gutter and asphalt surfacing around the concrete tank islands.

According to a letter from David Schofield, Associate, Senior Professional Engineer II, written to Richard Rubenzer, Director of Public Works, the work included in schedule B “is needed but could be omitted from this contract and either self-performed or added to a separate project.”

Eliminating schedule B would bring the costs down by between $55,671 and $71,698.

“The recommendation that came out of the board meeting last night (Monday) was to do the schedule A part of it, which would be get the fueling station all up and running. But then we'll come back later and do that hot mix paving and the curb and gutter,” Rubenzer said.

Rubenzer said the schedule B part could be done for less money using local talent.

The costs are very high, Rubenzer said. Higher than BPW expected when they first started talking about this in 2021.

“Compared to what we were hoping to see in the first place, they're really high,” he said. “We found with our street projects too that prices are coming in 30% to 40% higher (than expected). And this was, you know, quite a bit higher than that.”

Rubenzer said he thinks the costs reflect supply chain issues.

“Part of the bidding problem with the first bids were they couldn't meet the time schedule we had, because of the supply chain. We're finding that that can be common right now. They are unable to get the products or the things that are required in the bid in a timely fashion,” he said.

But the system is needed, Rubenzer said. There has to be an adequate fueling station for city vehicles.

“We need this system. We could do another, external system where we would use a fleet type of system. If we choose to do something like that I'm estimating we'd pay up to $50,000 more a year,” he said.

City vehicles average around 60,000 total gallons of unleaded and diesel fuel annually. If the city took on the project, instead of going through a third party, Rubenzer said Chippewa Falls would pay a higher price and it would need to pay someone else to administer the system.

“So we did check with Chippewa County and their prices were about 30 cents a gallon higher to administer the system. The Street Department normally does the administration of the whole system for all the departments in the city,” he said. “I mean it's just an estimate, but I figured we'd pay about $40,000 to $50,000 more per year for those 60,000 gallons.”

Currently the city has its own system. But it needs to be replaced, Rubenzer said.

“We have an underground system and we are replacing it with above ground tanks,” he said.

Above ground tanks offer some immediate benefits in terms of environmental impacts and health.

“Everything is visible. So like right now when we have to remove the old tank we don't know if there's any leaking or anything going on down below the ground in the underground tanks,” he said. “So above ground, we'll have a redundancy system and we'll be able to see if there's any problems immediately.”

The recommendation of the board will go to the council on Tuesday, October 4.