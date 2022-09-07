Chippewa Falls considers raising taxes to fund more police, EMS and fire personnel

The first of two public meetings on a public safety referendum took place Tuesday evening at Chippewa Falls City Hall.

Chippewa Falls hopes to add new fire/EMS and police staff, plus provide a first responder pay raise after the November vote on the public safety referendum. But the pay raise and hiring of new staff has to be funded. The city is asking that taxpayers foot the bill.

The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution at its August meeting to pursue the referendum in the Nov. 8 election. It asks taxpayers to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023.

The Tuesday night meeting allowed three public officials to speak on behalf of the referendum: Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls police chief; Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services; and Greg Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls.

All three men spoke about the benefits to Chippewa Falls if the referendum should pass.

“If we have more staff, that's really a high benefit. We want the best possible staff out there in the field,” said Hoffman. “When you call for paramedics to come, I want the best paramedic that you have and, I'm gonna be honest with you, they’ve been to my house numerous times. Believe me, it's the expertise of the paramedics which kept me alive.”

In 1990, Chippewa Falls EMS took over local ambulance service and added that to part of the fire department services in the city, Douglas said. At that time Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services had 26 full-time firefighter EMTs.

“Fast forward to today. We went from around 750 calls per year annually and now this year we will most likely surpass 3,600 calls. We are doing that with the same (number of) staff,” Douglas said. “I bring that to you because I feel like this department in the city has been as fiscally responsible as possible. But we’re now seeing that 500% increase in call volume. We're at the point where we need to be able to staff a third ambulance full-time on a 24/7 rotation.”

Hoffman said he has no doubt that local EMTs got him through last year’s COVID-19 outbreak. But police are equally important to saving your life, he said.

“I talk to the chief at 10:30 at night when somebody's outside. The police will have one squad car there within three to four minutes, probably will have three squads there in four to five minutes,” he said. “I believe that's what we pay for with our taxes. We pay to have that kind of service. That's kind of what's leading us into this tonight.”

Hoffman said his concern is that as the city grows it is falling short on fire, EMS and police personnel and therefore the quality of care that people need when in crisis is in jeopardy.

“We need this. We are looking to add one full-time police officer and three full-time EMS positions,” Hoffman said. “And then the goal is to have a competitive wage.”

Kelm said the police department is looking to add one officer to cover the 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frame specifically.

“Between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. is when the majority of our calls come out,” Kelm said.

Some of those calls require multiple officer responses, typically due to substance abuse, mental health issues or other problems that require more officers to be there, Kelm said.

This is “both to keep the community safe and the person in crisis safe, or the suspect safe, but also the officers as well,” said Kelm. “It's not uncommon, for say, the domestic (call) to require several officers to respond.”

Because the Chippewa Falls Police Department has minimum staffing, right now, one officer might be alone during these high volume call times, Kelm said.

Additional coverage would help minimize the amount of time when officers must respond to calls by themselves, Kelm said.

Call volume has increased over the years, Kelm said.

“The direction we're heading in is concerning. It's something that we need to be aware of as we grow and as conditions change,” he said. “Meth, heroin and fentanyl, and the resultant criminal activity have increased. If we take all but one large drug seizure into consideration and just look at the day-to-day seizures, there was about a 400% increase (since 2017). These are things that we’re concerned about and (that’s) why we need an additional officer.”

Multiple officers responding to a mental health problem or persisting crisis means that it's safer both for the person who’s in crisis and the officers, Kelm said.

“By having more officers there we actually make the situation safer,” he said. “We need enough officers to handle those calls.”

When Kelm took over as chief of the police department, he said they had 27 sworn officers.

“Now we have 20,” he said. “And calls continue to rise.”

Hoffman said in his time as a public official for Chippewa Falls, elected officials have talked about having a referendum multiple times.

“We have resisted doing it,” Hoffman said. “I got on the council 22 years ago because I believed that the way the city taxes were going that every 10 years my taxes were going to double and in about two revolutions I was going to be out of my house.”

Hoffman said that he appreciates that raising taxes might be critical for some residents. But, he said, this hike is necessary.

“We've been able to keep our taxes at, I would say, a very manageable level. We worked hard to understand we're a unique community because we have a tremendous number of elderly people and our goal surely is not to tax someone out of their house.”

Hoffman said that he and the finance department of Chippewa Falls have spent hours upon hours talking about what they can do to not force people to have to sell their homes, nor to be taxed out of their houses.

“I want you to know that this is not something that we're taking very lightly. We spent considerable hours talking about a referendum,” he said. “Part of the problem is that we're at a point where we're boxed in by the state revenues.”

The mayor said that the city expects to take in between $70,000 and $75,000 from state revenue this year.

“That won’t even cover the health insurance. That rises every year. But say you have a $2,000 tax bill. Thirty-nine percent of that goes to the city, 39% of that goes schools, 16% goes to the county,” he said. “I have a lot of citizens that come up to me and say, ‘I'm giving you all this money.’ Well, but you're not giving it all to the city of Chippewa Falls.”

According to the US Census, the population in Chippewa Falls has grown 8.6% over the past 10 years and will continue to rise. Chippewa Falls hopes to be able to provide services to residents despite state funding levels being cut or remaining stagnant.

What is being considered?

The 2022 referendum will support the Fire/EMS Department and Police Department by adding additional staffing and providing competitive compensation.

The proposal calls for the addition of one full-time power shift officer position, and three fire/EMS positions to meet increasing call volume and maintain quick response times.

The referendum also aims to increase police and fire/EMS wages to retain and attract qualified employees.

Estimated costs

The increase in the tax levy is calculated using the city’s assessed property values and net new construction. The estimated tax impact per property value is listed below.

PROPERTY VALUE | ESTIMATED TAX IMPACT

$100,000 | $9.59/month

$150,000 | $14.39/month

$200,000 | $19.18/month

Want to know more?

The next, and last, public meeting about the referendum will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Chippewa Falls City Hall.