Chippewa Falls Council approves TIF for new development along Highway 29

The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved creating a tax-increment financing district near Highway 29, where the city is hoping to see new development over the next decade.

The TIF will cover 586 acres of property, bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east. In April, Festival Foods announced plans to construct a grocery store on a 7.4-acre parcel they purchased. The city’s new fire station is in that corridor, but it is otherwise largely vacant land.

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that corridor, and it has been heavily marketed for years.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman is optimistic that with Wangard Partners selling the land to the grocery store, which is slated to be constructed next spring, more development will come.

“This (TIF) allows us to put additional roads in,” Hoffman explained Friday. “We can put it in, and it’s not on the taxpayers. And we can do additional improvements.”

According to city documents, the city anticipates spending $10,585,000 in improvements in the area. However, value created by the project is expected to reach $64 million. The TIF is expected to be in place for 20 years.

With the council approval last week, the TIF proposal needs to go before one final joint review board.

“I would expect it (to pass.) It’s 95% there,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman has served on either the city council or as mayor for 21 years, and he said the ideas for this site have been discussed since before he was elected. So, it is exciting to see it coming together.

“I can’t breathe when I think about it, because it’s so exciting,” Hoffman said. “This TIF solidifies it. This is a great opportunity. There is going to be a tremendous amount of building going on.”

In addition to the Wangard Partners property, the Wisconsin’s Department of Administration placed 89 acres of state-owned land in that corridor for sale earlier this year, with an average price of $26,100 per acre. The land has been divided into five lots, with land on both the east and west side of Seymour Cray Boulevard, also known as Highway 178. It is generally southwest of the Wisconsin Veteran Home; the land is managed by the state’s Department of Health Services.