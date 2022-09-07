Chippewa Falls Courthouse to reduce Friday hours

In an effort to attract and retain employees, Chippewa County officials are advancing a plan to reduce hours the courthouse will be open on Fridays.
The Chippewa County Board will vote on Tuesday on a measure for the courthouse to be open 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, but on Fridays, the building would be open 7:30-11:30 a.m. If the measure passes, it would go in effect January 1.
Chippewa County Board Chairman Dean Gullickson endorsed the idea.
“When we looked at the surrounding counties, and being able to compete for employees, and some had better benefits than us,” Gullickson said. “So to compete, one thing we could do was reduce hours. It’s a very competitive market; it’s an employees market. It’s something we’ll try and see.”
Gullickson said it is a balancing act because he wants to make sure the public will still have access to the services offered in the courthouse.
“I don’t think it will be that noticeable by the public,” Gullickson said.
County Administrator Randy Scholz said he routinely talks with administrators from across the state, and he became aware two other counties were considering this measure. He thought it would be a good idea to try here.
“I spent Friday afternoons, walking around the building, and it’s pretty dead,” he said.
Municipalities are all struggling to retain staff, he added.
“We’re not able to raise salaries that much, with levy limits,” Scholz said.
“It’s not going to solve all of our problems obviously; it’s just like working from home, or providing flexible work hours.”
Scholz said that by opening the courthouse 30 minutes earlier each day it will benefit the public that wants to stop in before they go to their own jobs.
Each department will have to figure out how to make the measure work. Both Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk and highway department supervisor Brian Kelley said their staff wouldn’t see any changes.
Tim Easker, human services director, liked the idea.
“I think it is a move in the right direction, balancing the needs of the public with the challenge of creating a place where people want to work,” Easker said. “It will be a positive factor in the recruitment and retention of staff given the challenging environment all employers find themselves in these days.”
“(The judges) said we will be mindful of the new proposed courthouse hours and try to schedule Friday afternoons accordingly,” Isaacson wrote. “We still need to also insure that we are meeting the needs of the public. Our plan is to schedule as lightly as we can Friday afternoons, however speedy trial requests, time limits for preliminary hearings, juvenile matters, mental commitment and general case load management will mean there will be some courtroom activity on Friday afternoons.”
The Chippewa County clerk’s office also will be required to stay open on some days due to filing deadlines periodically through the year.
The Chippewa Count Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 302 of the courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.