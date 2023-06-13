A man is dead after his motorcycle struck a deer in a Chippewa County crash Sunday.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on June 11 at 6:39 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle versus deer crash with injury on County Highway K, just north of County Highway O in the town of Anson.

The media release said the investigation showed that 40-year-old Benjamin Thornton of Chippewa Falls was traveling southbound on County Highway K when he hit a deer causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Thornton was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died. The media release notes Thornton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Agencies that assisted after the crash included the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, Anson Fire Department, Anson First Responders, Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Lifelink Helicopter.