Chippewa Falls driver arrested for fourth OWI

On the afternoon of June 5, a Lake Hallie Police Officer on routine patrol in the Village stopped a Black Ford F250 pickup truck traveling eastbound on County Highway OO after observing the vehicle travel over the fog line and center line multiple times.

49-year-old William Hiltbruner of Chippewa Falls smelled of intoxicants, police said. The officer reported that the driver’s eyes were glossy and there was an open beer can on the passenger side floorboard.

Hiltbruner had a revoked Wisconsin driver’s license at the time of the stop and three prior Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions. Hiltbruner voluntarily submitted to field sobriety testing but refused a preliminary breath test. Hiltbruner was arrested for a fourth OWI offense and for operating a vehicle with a revoked license – a criminal offense.

The officer obtained a search warrant for Hiltbruner’s blood and Hiltbruner was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Afterwards he was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for processing. The results of the blood test will not be known for several weeks.

