Chippewa Falls elementary students to perform holiday concerts

Hillcrest Singers

Hillcrest Singers of Hillcrest Elementary School in Chippewa Falls.

 Contributed photo

Chippewa Falls Hillcrest and Southview schoolchildren will be performing multiple concerts in the area in the next two weeks.

The Hillcrest Singers will perform Dec. 12 at The Classic Assisted Living facility in Altoona as well as at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, where they’ll be singing Christmas carols under the holiday lights.

A holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Heyde Center will showcase a collaboration between Hillcrest and Southview Singers in Chippewa Falls.

The Hillcrest Singers will also be performing at the Hillcrest Holiday Concert at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Hillcrest Elementary School in Chippewa Falls.

The singing group has been an extracurricular choir offered at Hillcrest for 15 years. It consists of third- through fifth-grade students who dedicate their Tuesday afternoons to rehearse weekly from September through December.

Tickets are free, and the concert is open to the public.

Scenes from the 2022 Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls
