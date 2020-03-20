Chippewa Falls family finds new normal at home

“I don’t think it’s that different,” Colby Stoll said. “But when you’re at school, it’s easier to ask questions.”

Brody, the fifth-grader, isn’t minding the transition to schoolwork at home.

“I think it’s easier to work at home because you have more time,” Brody Stoll said.

Christi Stoll is helping her kids as much she can with their homework, but she added that was the case before school was suspended. She’s glad to have her older children around to help out with topics.

“If (Colby or Brody) have math classes, they go to Sydney or dad. I am more able to help with English,” Christi Stoll said.

Lyle Stoll works at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Chippewa Falls, and he began working at home on Monday. HPE has offices around the world, so Lyle Stoll is used to tele-conferences, but he admits it is quite different to be at home with his family.

“They are highly encouraging everyone who can, to work from home,” Lyle Stoll said. “I’m used to a desktop with multiple monitors. I’m trying to get used to the new work environment.”

The Stolls are making sure to get some exercise each day as well.