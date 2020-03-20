Chippewa Falls family finds new normal at home

Christi Stoll stood behind her 11-year-old son, Brody, and her 13-year-old son, Colby, as they did math homework.
Across the table, her 18-year-old daughter, Sydney, listened to a class lecture through her school-issued laptop. In the living room, her husband, Lyle, worked from home on a computer, while her oldest son, 20-year-old Andy, worked on homework from a UW-Eau Claire class.
“This is our new normal,” Christi Stoll said as she walked around the room.
With COVID-19 causing school cancellations, Stoll said she’s determined to make sure her four kids have organized time each day to focus on homework.
“We’re only three days into it, but we are making sure they do a morning time slot, then they go outside, and then they do an afternoon slot,” Christi Stoll said. “Academics are very important in our household. It’s trying to be in ‘school mode’ when you feel like it’s ‘vacation mode.’”
Christi Stoll is a stay-at-home mom, so she can be around to make sure her children stay on task.
“This hasn’t inconvenienced me much, other than my house is usually quieter,” she said.
Christi Stoll also will watch her friend’s four children, two days a week, while school remains suspended.
“When I make lunch, it’s a very large lunch,” she said with a laugh.
It is unclear how long everyone will be doing school from home.
“The teachers are scrambling to get more together, to do online,” Christi Stoll said. “So far, it’s pretty smooth sailing. The hardest part is keeping track of the multiple emails from all their teachers. It’s a brand new territory for everyone. It’s a lot of grace and patience.”
The children are all figuring out what it means to do school work at home. For Andy, the college freshman, his UW-Eau Claire classes have moved online. He had been living on campus, but he moved home a week ago.
“It’s definitely harder to do the homework because I don’t have a schedule,” Andy Stoll said.
For Sydney, the high school senior, she can see each of her 62 classmates on the laptop screen who are watching the same lecture as her. Sydney takes several high-performance classes, and she doesn’t want to fall behind.
“She can talk, back and forth, and turn on the microphone, if she has any questions,” Christi Stoll said.
Colby, an eighth-grader at Crestview Academy, is saddened his spring soccer season is wiped out, but so far, he is enjoying school from home.
“I don’t think it’s that different,” Colby Stoll said. “But when you’re at school, it’s easier to ask questions.”
Brody, the fifth-grader, isn’t minding the transition to schoolwork at home.
“I think it’s easier to work at home because you have more time,” Brody Stoll said.
Christi Stoll is helping her kids as much she can with their homework, but she added that was the case before school was suspended. She’s glad to have her older children around to help out with topics.
“If (Colby or Brody) have math classes, they go to Sydney or dad. I am more able to help with English,” Christi Stoll said.
Lyle Stoll works at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Chippewa Falls, and he began working at home on Monday. HPE has offices around the world, so Lyle Stoll is used to tele-conferences, but he admits it is quite different to be at home with his family.
“They are highly encouraging everyone who can, to work from home,” Lyle Stoll said. “I’m used to a desktop with multiple monitors. I’m trying to get used to the new work environment.”
The Stolls are making sure to get some exercise each day as well.
“There is a couple from our church that has started an online exercise video,” Christi Stoll said. “There are mixed reviews (from the kids). It’s pretty funny. There are a lot of squats and kicks.”
In recent days, only Lyle Stoll has left the house, just to get food, while everyone else has stayed put. The family is trying not to dwell on everything that has been canceled, such as a Spring Break trip to Iowa next week, a Florida vacation in a couple months, soccer seasons or Sydney’s senior prom.
“There are a lot of mixed emotions,” Christi Stoll said.