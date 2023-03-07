Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia is the 11th president of Chippewa Valley Technical College, but she is the first woman and first Latina to lead the college since taking over in July 2021.

She and a panel of other women in business and industry will speak to locals March 16 at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's Women to Women Luncheon.

Beaton-Garcia said she’s cognizant that people are watching her in her role as college president and that the more responsibility she takes on the more heavily scrutinized she is.

“You have to do the work but be cognizant that as women, that's a lens that we're looked at through,” she said.

The Women to Women Luncheon allows the community an opportunity to hear and learn from women who have positively influenced their businesses, organizations and the Chippewa Valley community.

The annual event started in 2016 and offers Chamber of Commerce members the chance to meet one another. This year, the speakers will share how they have stayed positive during the last few years and how they navigate the new normal, said Michelle Farrow, workforce development coordinator at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber.

This year, there are 115 people registered for the Women to Women Luncheon. One of the appeals of the luncheon is it provides women in the Chippewa Valley an opportunity to see and be seen by other leaders. It creates opportunities for networking and also mentoring.

“I've surrounded myself with different types of mentors, mentors that are in the same field and industry that I'm in and also mentors that are outside that have really taken the time to help me grow professionally,” Beaton-Garcia said.

She said she doesn’t want to overlook the fact she’s had strong male allies that have wanted to see women succeed and provide great opportunities for her to lead.

“They’ve given me just that chance, opened that door for me. You have to walk through the door. You have to be prepared to walk through the door,” she said. “A lot of folks asked me about, you know, being the first woman (college president) and I say I have to be really, really good because I can't be the last and so you want to be prepared to walk through that door.”

Strong female mentorship and education from other professionals has helped her rise to the challenge.

“I had organizations of strong women leaders that I looked up to, but they made a point to tell me that I need to be myself, right? I didn't have to replicate their work or do things the way they did it, that my way was going to be enough and sufficient. And that always gave me courage to be myself and be authentic,” she said.

Charity Zich is another panelist who will speak at the luncheon. She began her current position in July 2006 as the airport director of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. The airport has more than 60 hangars.

Zich also is in a male-dominated industry — aviation. She said she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the airport, providing support functions for airlines, for the fixed-base operator and to a flight instruction business that operates at the airport. She also oversees critical facility maintenance, which is necessary for all of the businesses to operate at the airport.

Zich carries out the policies and procedures of the Airport Commission and oversees the airport to ensure a safe and efficient environment for commercial, business, corporate and general aviation aircraft operators.

She said she’s looking forward to speaking to other professional women at the luncheon.

“I think anytime you know we can share our stories and try to inspire each other, it's important to take advantage of those opportunities whenever they present themselves,” Zich said.

Zich said her first airport influencer was her airport management professor in college who happened to be female.

“She was somebody who showed me that women could work in aviation and helped introduce me to other females in aviation, and to other males so I could kind of become familiar with the industry,” she said. “Being female is interesting in that aviation is typically a pretty male dominated industry. But I always think of that as an advantage for me. In a sea of male faces, people generally don't forget the female face in the room. So I look at that as an opportunity and try to take advantage of it where I'm able.”

Sheena Harings — owner and operator of Aggie’s Country Living, an assisted living home in Eagleton — is the third panelist who will speak to women about business, opportunity and resilience during the panel luncheon.

After 12 years in the health care field, she started a business that not only allowed her to follow her passion, but also to care for her aging grandmother Aggie, who was suffering from dementia.

Harings said her grandmother always encouraged her to pursue her dreams even when obstacles seemed overwhelming. That’s part of the reason she wants to encourage other women in the region.

“I think it's important that we just stay united when we get together for these conferences and luncheons to support each other,” Harings said. “We're all dealing with challenges in our businesses and everyday life, and it's important that we have each other to lean on and get to talk about challenges and how we've overcome them.”

IN PHOTOS: Chamber of Commerce Allyson Wisniewski Allyson Wisniewski, Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting 1 Phit Shed Chamber award Downtown Chippewa ribbon cutting Chamber golf outing On the golf course Chamber event