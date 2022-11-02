 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls FFA wins county title

Chippewa Falls FFA did it again by pulling off a second consecutive title with a tight margin of victory at the 2022 Chippewa County FFA Dairy Evaluation Clinic held on October 18 at Woodmohr Jerseys, the Wendy and Jon Schmidt farm near Bloomer.

Only 1.25 points separated first place Chi-Hi from second place Stanley-Boyd. 138 students participated representing FFA Chapters from Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell and Stanley-Boyd.

FFA Chapters in Chippewa County were invited to bring students with the top four scoring individuals from each chapter making up the team score. Each student judged four classes of dairy cattle and answered ten type analysis questions on the dairy cow classes. Students also participated in a dairy knowledge test and cheese flavor identification as part of the contest.

Chi-Hi’s team of Bailey Berg, Natalie Schuller, Jacob Peterson and Rhylea Frion averaged a winning score of 229.5 out of 280 potential points which was just enough to squeak by the hard-charging Stanley-Boyd team of Trevor Christoph, Macie Lukes, Damien Seichter, and Kendall Sikora who rallied a team score of 228.25.

Only two points separated the top three scoring individuals. Bailey Berg of Chi-Hi led all scorers with 235 points. Trevor Christoph of Stanley-Boyd (234) and Natalie Schuller of Chi-Hi (233) were second and third, respectively. Other top scorers included Jacob Peterson (Chi Hi 229), Macie Lukes (Stanley Boyd 229), Trenton Schimmel (Cadott 225), Damien Seichter (Stanley Boyd 225), Kendal Sikora (Stanley Boyd 225), Ethan Stanton (Bloomer 223), and Rhylea Frion (Chi Hi 221).

Jon Schmidt of Woodmohr Jerseys was the official judge for this year’s contest. Chippewa County DHIA Foundation with Chippewa County 4-H Leaders, Inc. sponsored team and individual awards. Yellowstone Cheese furnished cheese for the contest. Chippewa County Dairy Promoters provided milk and cookies for the event.

