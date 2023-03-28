Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services is short-staffed. Typically, the department has eight people on per shift, but until it hires more first responders the firefighter paramedics are working with seven-person teams.

Jason Thom, Chippewa Falls fire chief, said he’s looking to hire seven more people immediately to work as firefighter paramedics.

The department needs to fill four of those positions to keep up with its staffing numbers from the last few years. Three of the positions are new, after a public safety referendum passed last November — Chippewa Falls taxpayers agreed to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023, to add three full time fire/EMS positions as well as a new police officer, plus provide a first responder pay raise to the police and fire departments.

Looking ahead a few months, there will also be a member of the fire department who is retiring, and that position will need to be filled, leaving the expected total of new hires in 2023 at eight people.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department is a full-time career department that manages two fire stations in the city. A full roster consists of three shifts with eight firefighter/EMTs, the fire chief, a fire inspector and a department administrative assistant.

The three new fire/EMS personnel positions will help the department keep up with high call demands.

“If we have more staff, that's really a high benefit. We want the best possible staff out there in the field,” Greg Hoffman, the mayor of Chippewa Falls, said in November.

“When you call for paramedics to come, I want the best paramedic that you have and, I'm gonna be honest with you, they’ve been to my house numerous times. Believe me, it's the expertise of the paramedics which kept me alive.”

In 1990, Chippewa Falls EMS took over local ambulance service and added that to part of the fire department in the city, former fire chief Lee Douglas said. At that time, Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services had 26 full-time firefighter EMTs.

“Fast forward to today. We went from around 750 calls per year annually and now this year we will most likely surpass 3,600 calls. We are doing that with the same (number of) staff,” Douglas said. “I feel like this department in the city has been as fiscally responsible as possible. But we’re now seeing that 500% increase in call volume. We're at the point where we need to be able to staff another ambulance full time on a 24/7 rotation.”

Thom, who took over as fire chief in January, said the department is in the process of purchasing a fifth ambulance and recruiting new staffers.

”We are not fully staffed,” he said.

“We're working hard at it. We've been in contact with the tech schools. We've tried to be creative,” Thom said. “Unfortunately, it's not just isolated to our department. It's not a Chippewa Falls problem. It's not a Chippewa County problem, not a Wisconsin problem. It's nationwide. There's a shortage of firefighter paramedics.”

Thom said he never imagined there would be a shortage of workers in his field.

“There's obviously a lot of things that play into that. So yeah, it's been difficult. We do have some people out there that have expressed some interest and maybe don't have all of their training yet, but we've been in contact with them and are working with them and talking with them and hopefully we can get some of those people to fill some of those spots and at least get back to where we were with eight people per shift,” he said. “And then we can work on adding those three referendum positions.”

In October 2022, Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services began offering $2,500 signing bonuses to new employees in an effort to improve recruitment numbers.

The signing bonus comes in two payments. New hires receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.

Thom said this money helps defray moving costs and helps new hires cover education and training costs.

The hiring bonus is in effect until the end of 2023, Thom said.

“At that point we will revisit it,” he said.

Thom said there are a lot of potential candidates out there to fill the department’s open positions. COVID-19 disrupted the industry as well as having an effect on enrollment at the tech schools, including Chippewa Valley Technical College, which trains many of the local first responders.

“There are a lot of potential students out there as well. We've been working with the high schools trying to promote them, hopefully steer some of those students our direction or not even our direction, but into this field, this profession,” Thom said. “It's going to take a little bit of time. I don't know if there's a quick fix to it. But over time, we'll fill those positions and we'll be back to full staff plus the referendum positions.”