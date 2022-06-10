Chippewa Falls food bank usage rises as locals feel economic strain

Money is tight for many Americans right now. Between soaring gas prices, inflation and a changing workforce because of the pandemic, families are feeling the financial pinch. And that means less money for food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that the cost of food varies from state to state. In Wisconsin, a single adult spends an average of $2,977 on food annually, and a family of four spends an average of $8,596.

But those prices are rising, in large part because of inflation and high gas prices, which impact delivery costs.

Jenna Jandrt works at the Legacy Community Center in downtown Chippewa Falls. She spends 10 hours a week doing outreach and another 10 at the food bank at Agnes' Table at 24 W. Grand Ave., which has served more and more people in recent weeks.

“There’s been a huge increase in demand lately,” Jandrt said. “We were insanely busy last week — I think that’s due to inflation.”

“Usually on a Monday we feed 28 to 20 households, but we did more than 40 on Monday and another 30 on Wednesday," she added. "That’s a big jump.”

Despite increasing demand, the food bank has the same amount of food to distribute to those in need.

“Luckily Feed My People just received a grant to distribute large amounts of pork to food pantries, so last Friday we received 14 30-pound cases of pork and this Friday we’ll receive 14 more, which is really helpful,” she said.

Inside Agnes’ Table, you’ll see an area for clothing and random knick-knacks, a dining section, and a space for the food pantry. At the food pantry, expect to find dry goods, canned goods, cleaning products, produce, dairy and frozen meats.

“We’re here to help everyone,” Jandrt said.

Usually a student will check-in members of the public looking to use the food pantry, confirming their information and eligibility.

Then people walk through selecting what they need before checking out with their goods. Documenting what gets taken is especially important for their funding, Jandrt said.

If you’d like to donate to the Legacy Community Center please make sure that clothing is clean and in good condition and food is unopened and not expired, Jandrt said.

“If you just have an overflowing pantry and you just need to get rid of some of it, we’ll take whatever you want to give us, except for leftovers out of your refrigerator,” she said.

The food bank at the Legacy Community Center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.

