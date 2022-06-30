Chippewa Falls graduate wins scholarship from theater owners group

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula (NATO of WI/UP) has named Eleanor Kelly as a $1,000 scholarship recipient.

Eleanor is a 2022 graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and will attend the University of Minnesota in the fall. Eleanor is employed at the Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls.

This year, scholarship funds totaling $10,000 were awarded to seven movie theater employees throughout Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan as part of the annual program. “Theaters have always been community gathering spots,” said scholarship committee representative Jeremy Rusch.

“As business owners, we have a strong desire to maintain the economic health of our communities. Our goal through this scholarship program is to provide assistance to students employed within our industry so they may further their education.”

NATO of WI/UP President George Rouman explains: “This annual scholarship program represents an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve. Since the year 2000, we have allocated over $250,000 in scholarship funds, and over $1.5 million in donations to various philanthropic causes."

The National Association of Theatre Owners is the largest trade association for motion picture exhibitors in the world, representing approximately 39,000 movie screens in all 50 states and more than 20 countries worldwide. NATO of WI/UP represents 700 screens and is one of fifteen regional affiliates.

