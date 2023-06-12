Chippewa Falls High School’s Green Team has been selected by the National Energy Education Development Project as the Wisconsin School of the Year and the National Senior Rookie of the Year. Students receive these awards due to their outstanding energy outreach and leadership efforts.

The Green Team was formed in fall 2022 by three high school juniors looking to make a difference at their school and with the local community. When they petitioned to create the team as an independent study class, they were looking to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions at Chippewa Falls High School. Since then, the team has quickly achieved much more by:

Applying for million-dollar grants for energy efficiency upgrades and improved learning spaces.

Becoming commercial drone pilots to map buildings for heat loss using a thermal imaging drone.

Implementing air quality monitors at the high school. This resulted after receiving $2,000 from the Ann-Marie Grant, a local community-based foundation in Wisconsin.

Creating partnerships with local, state and national leaders.

Collaborating with Wisconsin’s energy efficiency and renewable energy program and the Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program to develop long-term energy plans.

Revitalizing the school's Environmental Club.

Educating students and community members on energy conservation.

“Kamryn, Bella and Maddie are three of the most motivated, hardworking students I’ve had in my 20 years of teaching. In one school year, they’ve accomplished so much,” said Nick Gagnon, Academic Chair of the Science Department at Chippewa Falls High School. “They are entering their senior year this fall, and I’m excited to see everything they plan to accomplish.”

In addition to the recognition, the Green Team will receive a $2,000 scholarship to cover the registration cost at the NEED Youth Energy Conference and Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., at the end of June. There, students will compete in a STEM Challenge, connect with other passionate students, and meet with Senator Baldwin’s Energy Policy Advisor, Melanie Ezrin.