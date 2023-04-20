Nearly 1.35 billion doses of prescription medication were prescribed to Chippewa County residents in 2023.

In some cases, those prescription drugs may never have been taken and instead were left to expire on a shelf.

Unused prescription drugs are a threat to fall into the wrong hands or become targets for thieves.

A 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Mental Health found that close to 10 million Americans misuse controlled drugs and most users obtain the medications from family and friends.

This is one reason HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has partnered with the Chippewa Falls Police Department to provide a convenient and responsible medication disposal opportunity during National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Chippewa Falls Police Department and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital aren’t alone in the efforts on Saturday, April 22.

More than 158 events, with 280 participating law enforcement agencies, are planned across Wisconsin this weekend to raise awareness and remind people to get rid of old meds.

“We partner with St. Joseph’s Hospital and the goal is to get unneeded prescription medications safely disposed of. That’s done through these drug drop boxes,” said Police Chief Matthew Kelm. “There’s drug drop off boxes at every police department lobby and the sheriff’s department lobby throughout Chippewa County that are available during business hours.”

Kelm said anybody who has expired medications they no longer use should consider getting rid of the meds.

“Dispose of them properly,” Kelm said. “We want to avoid people flushing them down the toilet because that contaminates our water system. And people say, ‘Well what’s a little tiny pill gonna do when you talk about hundreds of gallons of water?’ Well, there’s a lot of prescription medications out there.”

Over time, trace amounts of the medicines can leach into the ground and contaminate rivers and lakes, said HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Outreach specialist Melissa Ives.

“It’s important not to leave expired or unused medications in your home,” Ives said. “The substances can be stolen, misused, abused or accidentally ingested, which can lead to injury or addiction.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul said now is a great time to clean out medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.

“Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or a permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”

Drug Take Back Day will take place locally between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital main entrance at 2116 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls.

The following items will be accepted:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Non-aerosol sprays

Patches

Inhalers

Creams

Vials

Pet medications

Vaping devices and cartridges — batteries will not be accepted

Community members are asked to follow safety protocols during the drive-thru event by remaining in a vehicle and blocking out personal identifying information non medication containers.