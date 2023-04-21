Chippewa Falls city leaders touted new business development during a meeting Tuesday, including plans for a new hotel brand coming to Chippewa Crossings.

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday gave residents the opportunity to learn more about new businesses and developing projects in the city.

Issues included budgets, transportation projects, parking updates, and an overview of newly opened and upcoming businesses.

Cobblestone Hotels LLC announced it will join the area with construction on a new hotel this summer.

The Cobblestone hotel will be the first of its kind in the Cobblestone brand as it works to finalize the development and brand concepts for the Riverstone Suites. The Chippewa Crossings location will feature 58 guestrooms and be tailored to long-term guests.

“The new hotel coming to Chippewa Falls will be the first of its kind in the Cobblestone brand,” said owner Kim Wogernese. “My family and team are proud to bring it to fruition.”

Wangard Partners completed its site work at the development and is ready for the other operators who have purchased land to start construction.

The other publicly announced Chippewa Crossings’ businesses include Culvers, Kwik Trip and Festival Foods, which will add more than 250 store associate positions to their Chippewa Falls location.

Chippewa Falls City Planner Brad Hentschel said there were a number of other noteworthy developmental additions in the region.

The Riverside Industrial Park, located near Chippewa Falls’ southeast side, has seen vibrant expansion, he said. This includes the addition of AMR Electric which recently built a facility at Riverside Industrial Park. AMR Electric is a residential, commercial and industrial electrical contractor which serves a large portion of western, central and northern Wisconsin.

Also, Eau Claire Roofing just built a location at Riverside Industrial Park, Hentschel said.

Hentschel also spoke about the new Chippewa Area History Center location across from the Bernard Willi pool.

“This is a beautiful facility,” Hentschel said. “A lot of thought and attention went into the design of this facility.”

Hentschel said the foot traffic for the history center has been phenomenal so far.

Also, Premium Waters, Inc. off of Olson Drive is adding 100,00 square feet of space to its facility in Chippewa Falls.

“Hidden gem — not a lot of people know that’s happening but that’s just going to be a phenomenal addition,” Hentschel said.

“You’ll notice a trend here. What we really strive and struggle to do is diversify the manufacturing sector in our community so that we’re not so dependent and tied to any one industry,” Hentschel said. “That’s been a strategic focus.”

Other new development in Chippewa Falls is underway for new roads and businesses near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd.

Just north of Chippewa Crossing Blvd. on the other side of Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. is the newly acquired land that Chippewa Falls purchased from the State of Wisconsin.

Hentschel also spoke about Badger Liquor, Pillar Bank and Caribou Coffee which are new businesses to the Lake Wissota Business Park.

Hentschel mentioned the Wisconsin Farmers Union project which bought a riverfront building on River Street across from Riverfront Park on the banks of the Chippewa River. Wisconsin Farmers Union hopes to turn the property into a mixed-use location which will house apartments, the organization’s offices and retail space, officials said.

Mayor Greg Hoffman who was the keynote speaker Tuesday said he was elated to have so many developers and businesses coming to the region.

“We live in an area that has 130,000 people and we have all kinds of things that are very unique,” Hoffman said.

“I had an elderly gentleman a couple years ago come up to me and say, ‘how big do you want this town to get?’”

Hoffman said the question made him stop and think about the future of the city and county.

“All I know is that as someone who loves history, if you review history, there’s two things you want to do: you want to negate the history that was not good (and) you don’t want to repeat that,” he said. “But you do want to repeat the history that was good. If you can look at both the past and the present, I think the future for Chippewa Falls is good because we know what makes it successful. It’s not just Chippewa Falls, it’s the Chippewa Valley.”

Also on Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm spoke about the new parking payment system which allows for online payment of parking fines while alluding to the fact that earlier this month the Chippewa Falls Police Department announced increased fines for parking violations.

Kelm said the police department hired a company called Passport to manage the parking fines. Parking tickets can be paid online at www.chippewa falls.rmcpay.com, a citation payment center used by municipalities, universities and private parking operators to provide a convenient way to pay citations online.

“When it comes to parking enforcement we’ve moved to Passport parking which is in a variety of cities. Eau Claire has also implemented passport parking,” Kelm said. “It’s an established program that has worked for a lot of communities.”

Public parking areas, including on-street parking and use of public parking lots will remain free to use — as it is now — within the time limits set by ordinance. People will only need to pay a fine if they park too long in areas and violate the parking ordinances, just like it is now, the department wrote