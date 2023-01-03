Chippewa Falls library aims to be a relevant, community-driven resource

Running a small town library is harder than it looks. From managing circulation to computers and public events, the staff at Chippewa Falls Public Library keeps pretty busy. Their goal is to do more than checkout books. They want the space to be welcoming, useful, relevant and community-driven.

Joe Niese, library director for Chippewa Falls Public Library, oversees nine full-time staff and five part-time staff.

Although much of his time is spent budgeting and managing the staff, the library is small enough that he still works at the front desk when needed. He said he does a little bit of everything.

He’s a longtime book aficionado.

“Books have always been a huge part of my life, though not necessarily libraries. We were more of a book buying family rather than a library going family. But I always loved the idea of libraries and just everything that encompasses libraries,” he said.

Niese took his first library job back in 2003 in Eau Claire, where he grew up. He’d completed his degree at UW-Stout and gone off to teach sixth grade in New Mexico immediately after graduation, but he decided he didn’t want to continue to work in education. So he returned to his hometown, where he got a job as a page at the Eau Claire Public Library.

“I've done pretty much every job in the library world in my almost 20 years,” he said.

He ended up in Chippewa Falls when he took a job as the reference librarian at its library. Now, 20 years after his first library gig, he’s running the Chippewa Falls library.

Niese said libraries have long been a place for meeting. But COVID-19 changed the way they functioned, and many libraries have had trouble bouncing back since the start of the pandemic shutdowns.

“So many libraries were shut down. I'm happy to say that we tried our best to do everything during COVID. I mean, we were delivering curbside books,” he said. “It was a real testament to my staff with how they handled things and provided services for the community.”

Chippewa Falls Public Library is starting to go back to that same functionality it had prior to the pandemic. Programming has picked up in the last year.

Jessi Peterson, youth services coordinator, said the library has lots of offerings for all ages.

“We've got a collection of materials that are aimed specifically at kids from birth to 18,” she said. “Downstairs we have the collection that is for younger kids up through right about middle school. And then upstairs on the mezzanine here we have the young adult collection, which is aimed more at teen patrons.”

Programming is a big part of Peterson’s job. She said anytime school is out, the library makes sure to have public programs, presentations and speakers.

Storytime is one of the most fun parts of the job for Peterson.

“The kids are the best part of my job. Even if you've not slept well the night before or have some bigger thing going on, anytime there's a storytime day, the kids are just a delight,” she said.

One of the things Peterson appreciates is hearing all of the kids’ stories, which they are eager to share with her.

“Yes, storytime is about sharing books and resources with kids, but it's also about singing and dancing and jumping up and down and having a conversation with the kids,” she said. “You're reading a book about a giraffe and (they’ll say), ‘I saw a giraffe. My uncle owns a zebra.’ They're full of stories that they want to share with you.”

People know and love libraries for the access to free books, but libraries have evolved. They now offer magazines, newspapers, archives, DVDs, computers for public use and a broad range of materials that can be checked out that have nothing to do with reading.

“We're about yes, books, but so much more than books. We've got a collection of the Library of Things. So, like, there's a record player that you can change records over into MP3 files with. A lot of people don't have a CD player anymore, but if there's music that you can't get streaming or streaming isn't a capability that folks have, we have a CD player that they can check out. (We have) a metal detector and a pickleball kit. So lots of hands-on things as well,” she said.

Peterson said she doesn’t feel like the library is as collection-focused as it used to be.

“We are more about being a community space and a community resource, whether it's coming to a library program, using the materials, checking them out or using our meeting room space,” she said. “We offer it all.”

Chippewa Falls has one of five public libraries in the county. Others are located in Bloomer, Cadott, Stanley and Cornell. Together these five libraries will be joining a consortium in July.

“I think some places are hesitant about collaboration sometimes, but, you know, the overlap of things gets to be a bit much when we're doing the same thing that another organization is doing and so why not put our heads together and work together,” he said. “Libraries are always changing.”

Niese said these offerings take care and attention, but it’s all about making the library as useful a resource as possible.

“We're always trying to remain relevant and community-minded and in collaboration with other community organizations. That's such an important part of libraries,” he said.

“I invite everyone in the city (and) county to come and get a library card. You know, you pay for this. You might as well utilize it.”

IN PHOTOS: Chamber of Commerce Allyson Wisniewski Allyson Wisniewski, Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting 1 Phit Shed Chamber award Downtown Chippewa ribbon cutting Chamber golf outing On the golf course Chamber event