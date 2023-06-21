Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted its first of four summer Cruise In Car Shows on Saturday in downtown Chippewa Falls. The annual four-part series features vintage cars, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The free event takes place again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 15, Sept. 9 and Oct. 5.

Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls' main drag, is closed off during the show so visitors and car owners can safely check out all of the amazing vehicles.

If you'd like to participate in the car show, just show up with your vehicle and you will get a spot. There is no restriction on the number of times a car owner can participate. No registration is necessary, and there is no fee for those who want to show off their cars.

Carol Allen said she and her husband drive up from La Crosse each year to attend.

“My husband and I love to come to these Chippewa events. He’s really into old cars and has a passion for vehicles produced in the 1940s and 1950s. He’s like a kid in a candy store today,” Allen said.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the event began seven years ago. Originally it started as an event associated with October’s Paint the Town Pink, which raises awareness about breast cancer.

Ouimette said Deb Thill came into the Main Street office years ago offering to be the car show organizer.

Thill organizes everything, and volunteers from Klein Hall Veterans Services help out.

“It’s really about community, like everything that we do. It’s a lot of fun. It brings people in and brings them together,” Ouimette said.

During the event, many downtown businesses aren't open because it’s late in the day. But it still gives people a chance to see what Chippewa Falls offers downtown, Ouimette said.

“Some are open and the restaurants get filled up, and it's just great — great for the downtown and for the public,” she said.