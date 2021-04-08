 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man arrested for eight drunken-driving offense
A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense.

Jason N. Rickey, 47, 19120 75th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson ordered Rickey to be held on a $1,000 cash bond.

If Rickey posts his bond, he cannot enter bars, consume alcohol, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests. Rickey will return to court May 11.

Rickey also was cited for failure to take a test. The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency; a police report was not immediately available Tuesday.

Court records show Rickey was convicted of his seventh drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.

